Bernard Tomic has sensationally hit back at critics following the controversial interview he gave earlier this week after exiting Wimbledon at the first round stage.

After being beaten comprehensively by world number 30 Mischa Zverev, the Australian claimed he was 'bored' of tennis and had lost the motivation to win tournaments as he had already won enough money to be set for life.

The former youth prodigy also claimed he used a medical timeout as a tactical ploy in an attempt to disrupt his opponent's rhythm.

As a result, he was fined $20,000 for unsportsmanlike behaviour, which is the second largest sum in the Slam's history.

In addition, he was dropped from racquet maker Head as a sponsor and he also received scathing criticism from the Australian public for his attitude.

He was also criticised by leading figures in tennis, with nine-time Wimbledon ladies single champion Martina Navratilova, stating: "It's disrespectful to the sport and disrespectful to the history of the sport. If you can't get motivated at Wimbledon it's time to find another job."

But, Tomic has responded to critics by boasting about the money he has made through the talent he has at his disposal.

In an exclusive interview with the Sunday Herald Sun, as per the Daily Mail, he said: "You probably don't like me, but, at only 24, you guys can only dream about having what I have at 24.

"End of the day, don't like me or whatever. Just go back dreaming about your dream car or house while I go buy them."

Despite this outburst, Nike have confirmed they will continue to sponsor the Australian.

Bernard Tomic was once considered to have the talent to be one of the best tennis players in the world, but his controversial personality has curtailed his progress.

He is now ranked a lowly 59th in the world, and this incident is just another setback in what has already been a highly controversial career.

This is despite the fact he is only 24-years-old.

Although Tomic seems happy with what he's doing in his career, his father is less than impressed.

He said: "He's my son, I love him, but I'm ashamed at how he's approaching his business — it's not good what he's doing," he told the publication.

Maybe John Tomic can have a word with his son about his behaviour going forward.

