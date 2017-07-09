GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Jose.

Manchester United could swoop in and sign top Chelsea target this summer

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Chelsea’s summer transfer window could be going from bad to worse, and it could all be down to Manchester United yet again.

With Diego Costa potentially leaving the club and heading back to Atletico Madrid, it was assumed that Antonio Conte would bring back Romelu Lukaku from Everton to lead the line next season after an impressive Premier League campaign.

UNDERWHELMING WINDOW

However, with all of the transfer talk regarding the Reds revolving around Alvaro Morata, they flew under the radar and hijacked a deal with the Belgian in a £75 million deal, much to the annoyance of the Italian.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

It’s been anything but a successful window so far, as they’ve only brought in Willy Caballero and if rumours are to be believed by The Sun, the waiting game could come back to haunt them on another major deal.

It’s been claimed that Conte is frustrated with the wait featuring Juventus’ Alex Sandro, and it’s being suggested that Jose Mourinho could hijack another Chelsea deal; this time turning to AS Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

UFC heavyweight and professional wrestler reveals how McGregor can beat Mayweather

UFC heavyweight and professional wrestler reveals how McGregor can beat Mayweather

Braun Strowman opens up on his freakish strength

Braun Strowman opens up on his freakish strength

Huge Alexis Sanchez deal looks on as bookies dramatically slash odds to one club

Huge Alexis Sanchez deal looks on as bookies dramatically slash odds to one club

The four players Barcelona want if they fail to sign Hector Bellerin revealed

The four players Barcelona want if they fail to sign Hector Bellerin revealed

The source is claiming that United have a chance of swooping in as Monaco are growing tired of waiting for the deal to go through with Chelsea, as he’s been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge for quite some time and nobody knows what the holdup is.

HIJACKED

This has resulted in the Daily Mail claiming that because the move has stalled, it’s now looking unlikely that the deal will go through and his current side want his future to be sorted out as soon as possible.

FBL-EUR-C1-MONACO-TRAINING

It’s no secret that Mourinho is targeting a defensive midfielder this summer, after already signing Victor Lindelof and following that up with Lukaku.

Several names had already been suggested, including Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic, Eric Dier from Tottenham Hotspur as well as Bakayoko’s teammate Fabinho.

However, it’s thought that should Mourinho fail to land Matic, then they could turn their attention to Bakayoko as an alternative.

This would be the latest blow for Conte, who has struggled since the Costa saga first hit the headlines and since then, things haven’t been going his way in any major deal.

Although Cabellero is there and Antonio Rudiger is also another player set to arrive soon, the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Sandro and Lukaku have all slipped through his fingers.

While he still could add some big players as there’s still plenty of time left, you have to think that Mourinho and United have won this mental battle by – potentially – snatching two big stars from Chelsea’s clutches.

Will Manchester United make a swoop for Tiemoue Bakayoko? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Romelu Lukaku
Football

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

UFC heavyweight and professional wrestler reveals how McGregor can beat Mayweather

UFC heavyweight and professional wrestler reveals how McGregor can beat Mayweather

Huge Alexis Sanchez deal looks on as bookies dramatically slash odds to one club

Huge Alexis Sanchez deal looks on as bookies dramatically slash odds to one club

The four players Barcelona want if they fail to sign Hector Bellerin revealed

The four players Barcelona want if they fail to sign Hector Bellerin revealed

The two failed transfer moves that have angered Antonio Conte the most

The two failed transfer moves that have angered Antonio Conte the most

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again