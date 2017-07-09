Chelsea’s summer transfer window could be going from bad to worse, and it could all be down to Manchester United yet again.

With Diego Costa potentially leaving the club and heading back to Atletico Madrid, it was assumed that Antonio Conte would bring back Romelu Lukaku from Everton to lead the line next season after an impressive Premier League campaign.

UNDERWHELMING WINDOW

However, with all of the transfer talk regarding the Reds revolving around Alvaro Morata, they flew under the radar and hijacked a deal with the Belgian in a £75 million deal, much to the annoyance of the Italian.

It’s been anything but a successful window so far, as they’ve only brought in Willy Caballero and if rumours are to be believed by The Sun, the waiting game could come back to haunt them on another major deal.

It’s been claimed that Conte is frustrated with the wait featuring Juventus’ Alex Sandro, and it’s being suggested that Jose Mourinho could hijack another Chelsea deal; this time turning to AS Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The source is claiming that United have a chance of swooping in as Monaco are growing tired of waiting for the deal to go through with Chelsea, as he’s been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge for quite some time and nobody knows what the holdup is.

HIJACKED

This has resulted in the Daily Mail claiming that because the move has stalled, it’s now looking unlikely that the deal will go through and his current side want his future to be sorted out as soon as possible.

It’s no secret that Mourinho is targeting a defensive midfielder this summer, after already signing Victor Lindelof and following that up with Lukaku.

Several names had already been suggested, including Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic, Eric Dier from Tottenham Hotspur as well as Bakayoko’s teammate Fabinho.

However, it’s thought that should Mourinho fail to land Matic, then they could turn their attention to Bakayoko as an alternative.

This would be the latest blow for Conte, who has struggled since the Costa saga first hit the headlines and since then, things haven’t been going his way in any major deal.

Although Cabellero is there and Antonio Rudiger is also another player set to arrive soon, the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Sandro and Lukaku have all slipped through his fingers.

While he still could add some big players as there’s still plenty of time left, you have to think that Mourinho and United have won this mental battle by – potentially – snatching two big stars from Chelsea’s clutches.

