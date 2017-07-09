GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

The shirt number Romelu Lukaku will wear at Manchester United

Confirmation that Romelu Lukaku is a Manchester United player is imminent.

The Belgian has completed a medical in Los Angeles ahead of his move from Everton, the fee for which could rise from £75 million to £90m.

Man United revealed that they had beaten Chelsea to the 24-year-old on Saturday morning, writing on Twitter: “#MUFC is delighted to announce a fee has been agreed with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku, subject to a medical & personal terms.”

Lukaku’s medical follows the news that he was arrested in the United States for hosting a party that spiralled out of control.

Police responded to six noise complaints at Lukaku’s holiday home. The striker will appear in court on October 2.

Not that it will cause Lukaku too many sleepless nights.

The Belgium international posted photos on social media of his medical. He also signed a young Man United fan’s shirt, writing: “First Manchester United fan i’ve met.. #Blessed #Thankful”.

Lukaku's number

We will find out for certain what number Lukaku will wear, but the Mirror believe they already know what it will be.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s departure has left the No.9 shirt available but it won’t be handed to Lukaku.

Instead, the former Chelsea forward will don the same shirt number he wore at Everton, and the number Wayne Rooney will vacate when he returns to Goodison Park - No.10.

Victor Lindelof will take up the No.2 jersey.

Lukaku will meet up with his new teammates in Los Angeles as Man United’s pre-season tour gets underway.

Pre-season tour

The Red Devils will take on Los Angeles Galaxy, Real Salt Lake, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona, and Jesse Lingard is looking forward to the challenge their final three matches will present.

"We’re used to playing top teams in pre-season, such as Real Madrid and Barcelona, and it’s always a good experience," he told ManUtd.com.

"Hopefully, we can perform well in those games and take good form into the new season. Every tour game is important, even if it’s just to build match fitness, and it’s good that everyone can get a run out and get a taste of what it’s like and take that forward.”

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

Will Romelu Lukaku be a hit at Old Trafford? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
David de Gea
Romelu Lukaku
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain
Everton
Wayne Rooney
Juan Mata
Football
Premier League
Manchester United
Paul Pogba

