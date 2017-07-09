Just when it seemed like one of the biggest deals of the summer had been finalised, it seems like another one is coming along in the Premier League to usurp it.

Romelu Lukaku has all but sealed his £75 million deal to join former boss Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, but Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez's future is anything but sorted.

With only 12 months remaining on his deal at the Emirates Stadium, the Chilean superstar has failed to show any intention of signing a new deal and has reportedly asked for a monstrous £400,000-a-week to stay in the red half of north London.

Although Arsenal have secured Alexandre Lacazette for a hefty £52 million, it has still become increasingly obvious that Sanchez does not believe Arsenal can provide the platform he needs to compete for major honours.

Bookmakers slashed odds on Sanchez linking up with old Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola at Manchester City next season, but after the way Robin Van Persie stung Gunners boss Arsene Wenger when he moved to Man United, the Frenchman is understandably resistant.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal have come to accept that Sanchez may well desire a move to the Etihad Stadium and are prepared to let him leave for an astronomical fee.

That fee is said to be £80 million, and it's a very gutsy move from Arsenal considering they could lose him for free next summer.

City are said to be willing to make an opening - and pretty fair - offer of £50 million for the forward and obviously there's plenty of distance for the two sides to make up in those negotiations.

It's a huge change in stance for the Gunners after Wenger insisted back in May Sanchez would not move to a Premier League rival.

“If he doesn’t sign a new deal, will I make him stay? Yes,” Wenger said. “Would I rather keep him than sell him to a Premier League rival? Yes. I don’t think you would sell him to any Premier League club, that is for sure. Why not? The question is more why would you sell him to another Premier League club? You want to be as strong as you can be and not strengthen the other teams.

“I think he will sign and stay because, first of all, he is happy here. His desire is to stay. That is what I deeply believe. The disagreements are purely contractual – not on the desire. Both parties have the desire to find an agreement, so I think it will happen.”

