Former world number one Roger Federer has been in phenomenal form all season, starting the year with a win over Rafael Nadal in the final at the Australian Open, only to follow that up by registering emphatic victories in Indian Wells and Miami Masters.

Giving the French Open a miss this year, due to concerns about his longevity in the sport, he returned to the court after a two-month sabbatical.

The title in Halle Open in June gave him the ideal preperation ahead of Wimbledon.

Federer has shown glimpses of his former self, outlasting oppositions and is yet to drop a set in the tournament, playing all his matches on centre court.

The Swiss began his grass court campaign with a win over Alexandr Dolgopolov, as the Ukrainian retired in the second set, whereas impressive showings against Dusan Lajovic and Mischa Zverev provided the impetus for him to continue his charge in emphatic fashion.

However, the Swiss ace made a startling confession, revealing at whose advice he will be ready to call time on his career right away.

It is none other than his wife Mirka Federer.

Mirka has played an important part in Federer's professional career all throughout, but could be finding it tough in terms of travelling now that the pair have four children.

Speaking on the issue, the 35-year-old said: "Without her [Mirka] I couldn’t do it.

"If she said, you know, I don’t want to travel no more, I’ll say, Okay, my career is over. It’s as simple as that."

He asserted that the opinion of his wife remains the priority in channelising his career at this juncture and moving from one destination to the other every month might be a difficulty now-a-days, though, Mirka has not complained about it.

"So she’s the key to a lot of this. But she’s happy to be doing it, not on a weekly basis just because the traveling gets too much with the four. But, you know, I went to Stuttgart and Halle on my own. Now here we’re together. We’re having a great time.

"So she’s been amazing support for me. She’s the best.

"I’m happy she allows me to chase our dreams really, because she’s in it as much as I am, even though she’s more on a different side right now. She’s not as invested in the whole tennis bit like she used to be."

Giving his take on the progress of the 'Big Four', who are safely through to the second week of Wimbledon, Federer admitted he is glad to see his peers doing well.

"I think it’s great. I’m not that surprised because I thought that everybody this week was going to find their form, especially speaking about Andy and Novak. So I thought they did it very well.

"With me, I hoped I was going to be there. Whereas with Rafa [Nadal]’s confidence, I thought he was also going to be there.

"So I’m not that surprised, but it’s great. It’s obviously hard to make all second week for us, you know, when I’m not playing. So sometimes it’s in your favour these statistics."

The world number five is aiming for his eighth title at Wimbledon this term and will face Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round on Monday.

