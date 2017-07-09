What Mourinho said in a text to Lukaku that convinced him to join Man United [Sun]

GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Here's what Jose Mourinho said in a text to Romelu Lukaku that swayed him to join Man United

It's been a strange week in the transfer marker after everything the media thought they knew was flipped on its head.

First of all, it seemed as though Romelu Lukaku was heading for Chelsea after Blues boss Antonio Conte sent Diego Costa a text telling the striker he was no longer needed at the club.

Lukaku had been suggesting he would like to play for a top club and compete for major honours for large parts of last season - a campaign where he scored 26 goals all in - and a return to Chelsea to take care of some unfished business made sense.

Manchester United, on the other hand, seemed to be on the verge of agreeing a deal with Real Madrid to bring Spanish striker Alvaro Morata to Old Trafford, but when that deal stalled Lukaku came into their sights.

United have agreed a £75 million deal for the Belgian international and it is believed he has undergone a medial in L.A.

But plenty of question marks have surrounded this major development. Namely, why would Lukaku want to work with Jose Mourinho again after the Portuguese tactician deemed him not good enough to lead Chelsea's line twice?

It turns out that Mourinho sent Lukaku a text last week that made all the difference, according to The Sun.

Last week, Mourinho sent his former striker a message saying he was looking forward to working with him again. It is believed sorting out their once frosty relationship was key to the move — and Lukaku has stressed he can succeed alongside Mourinho or anybody else.

Chelsea v Hull City - Premier League

So, Mourinho gave the 24-year-old the vote of confidence he needed and is going to make him his main man at Old Trafford, but Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler still thinks this move smells a bit fishy.

"I have to admit I’m baffled by Romelu Lukaku’s decision to join Manchester United,’ Fowler wrote in the Daily Mirror.

"It’s a funny one, why would he want to go and play for a manager who has already twice deemed him not good enough, which is exactly what Jose Mourinho has done, whatever way he wraps it up.

"Ok, I get he’ll say he’s improved, I get he is no doubt a better player, but really? It’s a strange one for me, especially as this deal looks suspiciously like it is a last minute deal.

"Everyone said he was nailed on for Chelsea and they were quietly confident, United seemed to be in for (Alvaro) Morata, so what has changed so much to persuade Lukaku to risk his confidence, reputation and future with Mourinho."

