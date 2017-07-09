Manchester United were always going to feature among the biggest and most expensive transfers of this summer.

The Red Devils have lived up to and perhaps exceeded expectations with the imminent £75 million signing of Romelu Lukaku from Everton.

His capture represents more than just a world-class addition for Jose Mourinho after the Belgian seemed almost certain to re-join Chelsea prior to a late swoop from the Old Trafford club.

Lukaku could have a huge influence in determining the Premier League title race next season with several big teams in the market for a prolific goalscorer.

It’s difficult to imagine how the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal would top such a massive coup, though there’s plenty of time between now and the August 31 deadline.

Lukaku will surely become the undisputed first-choice striker for United, but what of the existing the firepower at Old Trafford?

Marcus Rashford stands a chance of fighting his way into contention up front or on the flanks, while Wayne Rooney looks set to replace Lukaku at Goodison Park.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – who is continuing his rehabilitation at Carrington despite officially becoming a free agent last week – has been given little hope of receiving a new contract.

However, the big Swede isn't completely out of the picture just yet, with the Mirror reporting Mourinho may consider handing him a one-year extension once his recovery is complete.

The 35-year-old has been widely expected to see out the remainder of his playing career receiving a lucrative paycheque in China or America.

But Ibrahimovic has reportedly made United the team he wants to play for if he makes a full recovery from the serious knee injury he suffered in April.

After he racked up 22 goals including 17 in the Premier League during his maiden campaign in England, United don't have much to lose by keeping Ibrahimovic on the books for another year.

The former Ajax, Juventus, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain hitman has hardly shown his age in the last 12 months, though it will be intriguing to see how he bounces back from cruciate ligament damage.

Not many United fans would say no to another dose of Ibrahimovic next season, even if it’s only to deputise for Lukaku every so often.

