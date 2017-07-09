Manchester United are expected to announce the signing of Romelu Lukaku today.

The Everton striker has completed a medical in Los Angeles ahead of his £75 million move, potentially rising to £90m.

There were fears when Chelsea matched Man United’s bid but Lukaku’s decision had already been made, as he has revealed in his first interview since signing.

Article continues below

The Belgian, who was arrested in the United States last week due to noise complaints coming from a party he hosted, will meet up with his new teammates today when they arrive in LA for a pre-season tour.

And Man United fans will love what Lukaku had to say in an interview with ESPN.

Article continues below

"It's the biggest club in the world. It's a club that's hungry to win the league again, to be dominant in the world again and the sort of opportunity I always wanted since a child," he said.

Lukaku reveals how Jose Mourinho convinced him

"[Mourinho is] a guy who I wanted to play for since I was 10 years old, so now to have the opportunity to work under him again is great," Lukaku said.

"We've been in contact. He explained to me how the club was like, what he expects from me.

"You know, we were together under different circumstances. Obviously, the first time when I met him, I was still a young kid, and I was eager to play. And he understood my decision why I left at the time. I returned on the pitch.

'I didn't have to think twice'

Lukaku went on to reveal that he jumped at the chance to sign for the Red Devils when he first heard of their interest.

"When they came calling I didn't have to think twice," he added. "So I'm really delighted to hopefully be part of their history.

"Who would say no to the biggest club in the world? The best stadium in England, the best fans. It's a perfect opportunity.

"I always said I want to play for a team that's challenging for every trophy that there is.

"I think Manchester United wants to be the dominant force and if you look at the history it says enough. To become part of a club like them is something I really wanted and I'm thankful for the opportunity they gave me and now it's time to work harder than I ever did before and I'm willing to do it."

Watch Lukaku’s interview

Although Lukaku will serve as Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s replacement in the starting line-up, he’s not expected to be given the Swede’s former No.9 shirt.

According to the Mirror, the Belgium international will wear No.10 - the same number he wore at Goodison Park and Wayne Rooney’s former shirt.

Rooney is expected to head in the opposite direction to Lukaku. Man United’s all-time leading goalscorer will return to the club where he made his name in what is sure to be an emotional move.

How many goals will Lukaku score for Man United next season? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms