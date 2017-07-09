GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Lukaku.

Romelu Lukaku reveals why he signed for Manchester United

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester United are expected to announce the signing of Romelu Lukaku today.

The Everton striker has completed a medical in Los Angeles ahead of his £75 million move, potentially rising to £90m.

There were fears when Chelsea matched Man United’s bid but Lukaku’s decision had already been made, as he has revealed in his first interview since signing.

Article continues below

The Belgian, who was arrested in the United States last week due to noise complaints coming from a party he hosted, will meet up with his new teammates today when they arrive in LA for a pre-season tour.

And Man United fans will love what Lukaku had to say in an interview with ESPN.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Possible reason why Kevin Owens lost US title to AJ Styles at house show

Possible reason why Kevin Owens lost US title to AJ Styles at house show

Backstage details on why WWE released Austin Aries

Backstage details on why WWE released Austin Aries

The shirt number Romelu Lukaku will likely be given at Man United

The shirt number Romelu Lukaku will likely be given at Man United

Manchester United could sneakily sign another major Chelsea target

Manchester United could sneakily sign another major Chelsea target

"It's the biggest club in the world. It's a club that's hungry to win the league again, to be dominant in the world again and the sort of opportunity I always wanted since a child," he said. 

Lukaku reveals how Jose Mourinho convinced him

"[Mourinho is] a guy who I wanted to play for since I was 10 years old, so now to have the opportunity to work under him again is great," Lukaku said.

"We've been in contact. He explained to me how the club was like, what he expects from me.

"You know, we were together under different circumstances. Obviously, the first time when I met him, I was still a young kid, and I was eager to play. And he understood my decision why I left at the time. I returned on the pitch.

'I didn't have to think twice'

Lukaku went on to reveal that he jumped at the chance to sign for the Red Devils when he first heard of their interest.

"When they came calling I didn't have to think twice," he added. "So I'm really delighted to hopefully be part of their history.

"Who would say no to the biggest club in the world? The best stadium in England, the best fans. It's a perfect opportunity.

"I always said I want to play for a team that's challenging for every trophy that there is.

"I think Manchester United wants to be the dominant force and if you look at the history it says enough. To become part of a club like them is something I really wanted and I'm thankful for the opportunity they gave me and now it's time to work harder than I ever did before and I'm willing to do it."

Watch Lukaku’s interview

Although Lukaku will serve as Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s replacement in the starting line-up, he’s not expected to be given the Swede’s former No.9 shirt.

According to the Mirror, the Belgium international will wear No.10 - the same number he wore at Goodison Park and Wayne Rooney’s former shirt.

Rooney is expected to head in the opposite direction to Lukaku. Man United’s all-time leading goalscorer will return to the club where he made his name in what is sure to be an emotional move.

FBL-ENG-FACUP-EVERTON-MAN UTD

How many goals will Lukaku score for Man United next season? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Romelu Lukaku
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain
Everton
Wayne Rooney
Juan Mata
Football
Premier League
Manchester United

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Possible reason why Kevin Owens lost US title to AJ Styles at house show

Possible reason why Kevin Owens lost US title to AJ Styles at house show

The shirt number Romelu Lukaku will likely be given at Man United

The shirt number Romelu Lukaku will likely be given at Man United

Manchester United could sneakily sign another major Chelsea target

Manchester United could sneakily sign another major Chelsea target

What Mourinho said in a text to Lukaku that convinced him to join Man United [Sun]

What Mourinho said in a text to Lukaku that convinced him to join Man United [Sun]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again