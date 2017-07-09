It seems as if the UFC 213 event was cursed from the beginning, as Amanda Nunes’ bantamweight championship defence against Valentina Shevchenko was the third high-profile fight to be scrapped from the card.

The original headliner was supposed to feature Cody Garbrandt battling T.J. Dillashaw for the bantamweight crown, while Robbie Lawler’s comeback fight against Donald Cerrone was pushed back to the stacked UFC 214 card instead.

UFC 213

Just hours before the event, news spread like wildfire that The Lioness was feeling unwell, and wasn’t going to battle The Bullet in Las Vegas.

While Robert Whitaker’s interim middleweight championship win over Yoel Romero was bumped up to the main event, UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk did everything in her power to save the night by offering to step in as a last-minute replacement for Nunes.

While UFC will be looking to reschedule the original fight between Nunes and Shevchenko at UFC 215, UFC president Dana White revealed that doctors had actually cleared the champion to defend her title on the night, but believes it was ’90 per cent mental,’ and it was mainly all going on in her head as she was capable of fighting.

Speaking at the post-fight conference, White said: “After the [early] weigh-ins she made weight. Leading up to the ceremonial weigh ins I got a call she wasn’t feeling well. It was questionable whether she was going to show up.

CLEARED TO FIGHT

“She does them, she was good. This morning, I hear she’s not feeling well again and she’s probably not gonna fight. I asked the doctor’s what’s wrong, she was medically cleared, they found nothing wrong with her. She just didn’t feel well.

“You can’t make anybody fight. She said, ‘I don’t feel right.’ I think it was 90 percent mental and 10 percent physical. A lot of times we’ve had fighters who don’t feel right and other times they’re outright sick. I don’t know if I’ve ever had a situation like today where she was physically capable of fighting.”

While you could argue that a champion should defend the title, especially if they’ve been cleared, you can’t blame Nunes for being cautious about not heading into her second title defence when she probably doesn't feel 100%.

White also went on to reveal that the next time they fight, he won’t be giving them the main event slot, while Shevchenko revealed in her statement that Nunes was hospitalised because of her weight cut.

Although that hasn’t been confirmed yet, Nunes did release a brief statement of her own on Twitter where she claimed that she’ll be back at 100% soon and the fight will be rescheduled.

