American tennis star Bethanie Mattek-Sands succumbed to a horror injury during her second round clash against Sorana Cirstea at Wimbledon last Thursday.

The shocking scenes took place in the third set against the Romanian as Mattek-Sands approached the net during a rally.

Seconds later, she was seen collapsing onto the ground, screaming in agony for help.

Her counterpart Cirstea rushed to her side, as doctors and medical staff attended the world number one doubles champion.

Immediately rushed to the hospital, it was reported that the American has dislocated her knee after suffering the horrific fall.

Her husband Justin was alongside her throughout as the tennis ace later disclosed what her spouse told her in the aftermath of the accident.

Justin begged Mattek-Sands not to look at her leg, to which she replied: “F*** you, I already did!”

The 32-year-old took to social media to provide an update of the extent of her injury and informed fans through Facebook Live, saying: "I hate watching sports injuries let alone one of my own.

“All I remember is hearing this pop in my leg.

"This loud pop, someone told me afterwards I got hit by a ball. My leg went from under me and I went down."

She admitted that she had a glance at her knee, trying to fix it herself, before screaming for assistance as she clutched her right knee in excruciating pain.

"I took a look at my knee and something was wrong. Just for a second I thought I could adjust it, but then I knew it was either dislocated or broken.

"That’s when you heard me drop the F-bomb, but it was that painful – the worst injury I have had in my career.

"I was out there for a while, it felt like an eternity."

She gave an insight about what unfolded on the court while she told everyone present at the scene not to attempt to fix the knee at that moment.

"I just remember everyone getting ready to straighten my leg. I told Justin, if anyone straightens my leg I will kill you.

"I was in pain, I thought they were going to try to adjust my leg.

"I made them promise me they were not going to straighten my leg. I know I gave the medics a hard time because the painkillers hadn’t kicked in.

"I went to the hospital, I don’t remember them straightening my leg. I just remember waking up and my leg was straight.”

The former Olympics gold medalist has confirmed she has ruptured her patella tendon and will require surgery, as she makes her way back home to New York.

The tennis fraternity has come out in support of Mattek-Sands, advising her to stay strong at this crucial juncture of her career.

Novak Djokovic, Elena Vesnina, Victoria Azarenka, Sorana Cirstea, all posted on Twitter, wishing Mattek-Sands a speedy recovery.

It will be sometime before we see Mattek-Sands back competing on the court, but fans across the globe are hopeful that the seven-time Grand Slam doubles champion can successfully return to action in the months ahead.

