GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Neymar.

Neymar wants Barcelona to sign a surprise midfielder this summer

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It’s downright frightening to imagine what it must be like trying to defend against Neymar.

The Barcelona superstar is unquestionably one of the best individual talents in world football and has only become even deadlier since arriving at the Camp Nou.

The 25-year-old has added the maturity and consistency befitting of only the greatest players in just four season with the Catalan giants.

Article continues below

It’s often said footballers need to train alongside the elite day in, day out to maximise their potential, and that certainly rings true in the case of Neymar.

With the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta rubbing shoulders with him at every training session, how could he possibly fail to improve?

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Possible reason why Kevin Owens lost US title to AJ Styles at house show

Possible reason why Kevin Owens lost US title to AJ Styles at house show

Backstage details on why WWE released Austin Aries

Backstage details on why WWE released Austin Aries

The shirt number Romelu Lukaku will likely be given at Man United

The shirt number Romelu Lukaku will likely be given at Man United

Manchester United could sneakily sign another major Chelsea target

Manchester United could sneakily sign another major Chelsea target

For the individual talent available to new boss Ernesto Valverde, the essence of the Barcelona philosophy lies in the quality of their teamwork.

Not every world-class player is suited to wearing the famous blue and red shirt, which is what makes representing the club so special.

Valverde no doubt has a fair idea of the targets he would like to bring in this summer – perhaps even on the advice of some of his staff and players.

Neymar has already put forward relatively unknown compatriot Lucas Lima as a viable option, and his latest recommendation is even further left of field than the Santos striker.

Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona - Copa Del Rey Final

Barcelona have been linked with a shock move for Guangzhou Evergrande midfielder Paulinho despite his disappointing spell with Tottenham between 2013 and 2015.

But Neymar – whose employers have had a €20 million offer rejected by the Chinese Super League club – is eager for his international colleague to join him in Spain.

"I hope Paulinho signs for Barca,” Neymar told SPORT, per Goal.

“He is a friend and a great player, everyone would receive him with open arms.

“He's got great quality, everyone has seen what he can do when he plays for the national team."

Brazil v Argentina - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Qualifier

Perhaps it won’t come as much of a surprise that Paulinho has produced better numbers in the Chinese top-flight than he did in north London.

The 28-year-old has scored 15 goals in 58 appearances in addition to four in seven outings with Brazil during their 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.

A return to Europe with a true heavyweight of European football would represent an incredible comeback for his career.

If Barcelona and Neymar really want to make a deal happen, it will be interesting to see if Paulinho can convince Guangzhou Evergrande to sell their €14 million investment.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Barcelona
Gerard Pique
La Liga

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Possible reason why Kevin Owens lost US title to AJ Styles at house show

Possible reason why Kevin Owens lost US title to AJ Styles at house show

The shirt number Romelu Lukaku will likely be given at Man United

The shirt number Romelu Lukaku will likely be given at Man United

Manchester United could sneakily sign another major Chelsea target

Manchester United could sneakily sign another major Chelsea target

What Mourinho said in a text to Lukaku that convinced him to join Man United [Sun]

What Mourinho said in a text to Lukaku that convinced him to join Man United [Sun]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again