It’s downright frightening to imagine what it must be like trying to defend against Neymar.

The Barcelona superstar is unquestionably one of the best individual talents in world football and has only become even deadlier since arriving at the Camp Nou.

The 25-year-old has added the maturity and consistency befitting of only the greatest players in just four season with the Catalan giants.

Article continues below

It’s often said footballers need to train alongside the elite day in, day out to maximise their potential, and that certainly rings true in the case of Neymar.

With the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta rubbing shoulders with him at every training session, how could he possibly fail to improve?

Article continues below

For the individual talent available to new boss Ernesto Valverde, the essence of the Barcelona philosophy lies in the quality of their teamwork.

Not every world-class player is suited to wearing the famous blue and red shirt, which is what makes representing the club so special.

Valverde no doubt has a fair idea of the targets he would like to bring in this summer – perhaps even on the advice of some of his staff and players.

Neymar has already put forward relatively unknown compatriot Lucas Lima as a viable option, and his latest recommendation is even further left of field than the Santos striker.

Barcelona have been linked with a shock move for Guangzhou Evergrande midfielder Paulinho despite his disappointing spell with Tottenham between 2013 and 2015.

But Neymar – whose employers have had a €20 million offer rejected by the Chinese Super League club – is eager for his international colleague to join him in Spain.

"I hope Paulinho signs for Barca,” Neymar told SPORT, per Goal.

“He is a friend and a great player, everyone would receive him with open arms.

“He's got great quality, everyone has seen what he can do when he plays for the national team."

Perhaps it won’t come as much of a surprise that Paulinho has produced better numbers in the Chinese top-flight than he did in north London.

The 28-year-old has scored 15 goals in 58 appearances in addition to four in seven outings with Brazil during their 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.

A return to Europe with a true heavyweight of European football would represent an incredible comeback for his career.

If Barcelona and Neymar really want to make a deal happen, it will be interesting to see if Paulinho can convince Guangzhou Evergrande to sell their €14 million investment.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms