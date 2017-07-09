A fee has been reached and a medical completed. Now all that’s left is for Manchester United to announce the signing of Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian has already given an interview in Los Angeles in which he revealed why he chose to sign for the Red Devils, despite interest from Chelsea.

"When [Manchester United] came calling, I didn't have to think twice,” Lukaku told ESPN.

“I'm really delighted to hopefully be part of their history."

The 24-year-old has spent time in the United States with Paul Pogba, who helped to sell Man United to Lukaku.

"I've been talking to [Pogba] for about seven or eight years. And now he's living in Manchester," Lukaku added. "I live in Manchester. He lives like down the road from where I live, so we're together on a daily basis.

"He was explaining to me how it went at the club, and it triggered something in my head. When the opportunity came, I didn't have to think twice. I'm really excited.”

How Man United will unveil Lukaku

There was plenty of fanfare when Man United signed Paul Pogba for a world-record £89m fee last year, and the club’s supporters can look forward to something similar this time around.

According to the Daily Mail, Lukaku will be given a ‘Hollywood’ unveiling in Los Angeles.

Man United want to proceed with their plans for the unveiling despite Lukaku’s arrest for hosting a party that disturbed neighbours.

So it’ll be a big display for a big signing.

Lukaku will meet new teammates on Sunday

Lukaku will link up with his teammates on Sunday when Jose Mourinho’s side fly out to California for a pre-season tour of the United States.

And the former Chelsea forward is eager to join up with a group of players “hungry to win trophies”.

"All of [the Man United players]. I think they're all top players, a good group of guys that is hungry to win trophies,” he added.

"And to play in front of those fans, everything is set there to perform. But, you know, I have to work harder than I'm doing now. I know the road is still far, but I'm willing to go on that path and grab the opportunity that I get."

Gary Neville's thoughts on Lukaku

Lukaku’s arrival will fill a void vacated by Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s release.

And while United fans expected plenty of goals from their new signing - Lukaku scored 25 league goals last season - club legend Gary Neville isn’t entirely convinced.

“He went missing in too many matches I saw,” Neville wrote on Twitter.

“But with a better team and players around him he has an improved chance to deliver in big matches.”

