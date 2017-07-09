GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Styles.

Speculation on why AJ Styles became US Champion at RAW house show

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

In what’s been an interesting week in WWE, AJ Styles pulled out with one of the more surprising results this year as he dethroned Kevin Owens to become the new United States Champion at a house show.

The WWE data breach rightfully hit the headlines, while fans were left stunned by the sudden departure of Austin Aries following his stint in the company which was limited to 205 Live.

TITLE CHANGE

However, The Phenomenal One’s surprising victory has shifted the focus away from that as he battled Owens at a Monday Night RAW live event in Madison Square Garden.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Styles won the Independence Day battle royal on SmackDown LIVE earlier this week, which meant he’d be heading to the Battleground event to face off against Owens, but now that’s up in the air following the sudden decision to crown Styles the new champion at a live event – something you don’t usually see happen.

In fact, the last big change saw Samoa Joe dethrone Finn Balor to become NXT Champion for the first time in his career.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Possible reason why Kevin Owens lost US title to AJ Styles at house show

Possible reason why Kevin Owens lost US title to AJ Styles at house show

Backstage details on why WWE released Austin Aries

Backstage details on why WWE released Austin Aries

The shirt number Romelu Lukaku will likely be given at Man United

The shirt number Romelu Lukaku will likely be given at Man United

Manchester United could sneakily sign another major Chelsea target

Manchester United could sneakily sign another major Chelsea target

However, there appears to be a reason for WWE making the switch and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently discussed the title change on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Live.

While Meltzer admitted that he doesn’t know for sure why things unfolded the way they did, he claimed that the title change was a very late decision made by WWE officials.

SPECULATION

Another interesting note was that WWE had the match at a RAW live event, rather than saving it for SmackDown, and Meltzer also speculated on why WWE might have gone down this route.

p1bkjb5brp2g1153s11i21fivtjpf.jpg

He claims that Owens was injured at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, where he featured in the main event ladder match which was eventually won by Baron Corbin.

Regardless of that, Owens has been working events while hurt and suggested that Owens might have had his injuries checked out recently, and realised that they could be much worse than originally thought.

If that’s the case, then WWE might have pulled the trigger on a title change earlier than planned.

Questions will be raised as to what the plans could be for Battleground, as it’s unclear how long Owens could be out of action for – if at all.

There’s still time left until the blue brand hosts its next event, so it’s possible that Owens gets a rematch at Battleground as he doesn’t really need to be in action until then.

If Meltzer is correct here, then it probably would have made more sense to have Styles pick up the win on an episode of SmackDown LIVE, as he would have gotten over even more and it would have also boosted their ratings.

Now we have to wait and see how the remainder of this feud unfolds.

What do you make of the possible reason WWE had AJ Styles defeat Kevin Owens? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
AJ Styles
WWE

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Possible reason why Kevin Owens lost US title to AJ Styles at house show

Possible reason why Kevin Owens lost US title to AJ Styles at house show

The shirt number Romelu Lukaku will likely be given at Man United

The shirt number Romelu Lukaku will likely be given at Man United

Manchester United could sneakily sign another major Chelsea target

Manchester United could sneakily sign another major Chelsea target

What Mourinho said in a text to Lukaku that convinced him to join Man United [Sun]

What Mourinho said in a text to Lukaku that convinced him to join Man United [Sun]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again