The T20 Blast match involving Nottinghamshire and Birmingham could have so nearly ended in tragedy after Nott’s bowler Luke Fletcher suffered a freak head injury at Edgbaston.

It was a freak accident, and a bad one.

Fletcher, on his first bowl of the televised match, took the full force of Sam Hain’s shot on the follow through and collapsed to the ground in obvious distress.

Article continues below

Nottinghamshire and Birmingham players were anguished at the sight of the 28-year-old’s plight. Especially Samit Patel and Michael Lamb, who were both in tears as Luke Fletcher was helped off the field by Nottinghamshire physio James Pipe.

Thankfully for everyone involved, Fletcher was apparently sitting up and talking as he was taken to Birmingham hospital, and later his club Nottinghamshire released a statement with an update on the player, which said Fletcher was receiving further treatment in hospital.

Article continues below

“Luke Fletcher has been taken to hospital to assess the extent of the head injury.

“He was able to walk off the field of play and, after receiving treatment from the medical staff, it was recommended he go to hospital for a thorough check-up.”

Nott’s captain Dan Christian and coach Peter Moores both showed considerable leadership skills as they addressed the Nottinghamshire players on the field of play following the accident, and play resumed, with Birmingham winning the match on the final ball.

Luke Fletcher took to twitter on Saturday night to assure his fans that he was fine and recovering, though he wasn’t practically happy with the result of the match!

“Thanks for the messages. Shame about the result. Congrats to the bears!! Time for a few paracetamol,” tweeted the 28-year-old.

Fletcher is extremely lucky, though.

Back in 2014, Australia's Philip Hughes suffered a similar injury to Fletcher when he was hit on the back of the head playing for South Australia against New South Wales in Sydney.

Sadly, unlike Luke Fletcher, Australian Hughes later died.

Peter Moores, head coach of Nottinghamshire, said after the game that the 28-year-old has a concussion but hopefully he will be allowed home soon.

You can watch the footage below.

“Luke has obviously got concussion but the reports we're hearing back are that they think he's going to be fine and hopefully he will go home either tonight or tomorrow morning.

“It sounds good news at the moment and we're looking forward to catching up with him when he's back and hopefully okay.

“(Birmingham) were very understanding and, more importantly, efficient. They had a doctor on site straight away and the paramedics here.

“Credit too to James Pipe, our physio, he is meticulous in all trauma-related stuff as is (Birmingham's) physio, and they worked together straight away.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms