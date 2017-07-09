As Formula One gears up for the ninth round of the calendar year in Austria this weekend, the rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel continues as the duo try and outshine each other on the track.

The incidents of the Azerbaijan GP are still fresh in the minds of the racing faithful, with Vettel publicly issuing an apology for deliberately driving into Hamilton during the last race, as FIA concluded the chapter by deciding not to take any further action against the German.

The tension between both camps was visible during the practice sessions at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg going into qualifying.

Mercedes 'new-boy' Valtteri Bottas managed to secure his second career pole since Bahrain, while Vettel registered the second spot in the grid, just 0.042 secs behind the leader and Hamilton third.

The Brit, however, would now be starting from eighth after being given a five-place grid penalty following a gearbox change.

There were reports of the arch-rivals avoiding each other right throughout, but video footage has confirmed the pair shook hands as they waited for their post-qualifying television interviews.

But, the 32-year-old Mercedes ace refused to do the same when asked by the interviewer to repeat it.

The penalty issued to Hamilton might give some solace to Vettel, who has voiced his opinion of doing nothing wrong during the entire episode in Azerbaijan, yet, he was given a 10-second stop-go penalty.

The four-time world champion maintains a 14-point lead over Hamilton, and the race on Sunday would be a test of character for the British star with five cars separating the two.

The UK-based outfit are confident Hamilton will provide the goods on the track despite succumbing to numerous errors in the scrappy third session in qualifying on Saturday.

History reveals Hamilton will not go out without a fight as his teammate Bottas might play a pivotal part in holding up the 30-year-old before Hamilton charges forward for an anticipated duel.

Vettel currently leads the drivers' standings with 153 points, with Hamilton a close second with 139, while the Finnish Mercedes star rounds off the top three with 111 points.

You can watch the moment they shook hands in the video below.

Both drivers will aim to prove themselves on the circuit, hoping to trounce one another, thereby securing the highest honours.

Nonetheless, we are in for an enticing contest between two giants in top-flight racing with only time determining who comes out on top at the end.

