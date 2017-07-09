GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Alberto Del Rio.

Alberto Del Rio calls out Triple H and two SmackDown teams on Instagram

To say Alberto Del Rio has burned all bridges with WWE would be a massive understatement.

Del Rio – now competing as Alberto El Patron – has never wasted an opportunity to bash his former employers at any chance he gets, and he recently called them out during a promo after defeating Bobby Lashley to unify the Global Force Wresting and Impact World Championships.

After mocking the WWE, he tried it again earlier this week but was drowned out by the sound of his own theme music.

However, one thing they can’t control is what he posts on his social media accounts, and he was up to his usual antics on Instagram when he targeted Triple H, the New Day and The Usos.

He’s always remained a controversial character, and there’s probably no way back for him in WWE regardless of how their now non-existent relationship plays out in the coming years.

Del Rio called out the ‘big nosed’ Triple H, as well as the ‘yes men’ that were featured in the rap battle on SmackDown LIVE earlier this week to meet him at his restaurant on Tuesday, telling them to be there to fight.

INSTAGRAM POST

As you’ll be able to see below, he posted: “Tuesday next week, a bunch of p*****s will be there in San Antonio.

“The man with the big nose and no balls, but also the p*****s from the rap battle will be too…also with no balls. Like their boss. All yes men.

“I’ll be in my restaurant. Starting at 10pm…I’ll be waiting for you there. 17776 Blanco Road. La Cantinita.

“And after I beat the s**t out of you. I’ll buy you a drink. Just because I’m a good man.”

His history of hating The Game has been well-documented in the past, and he probably has a bone to pick with Kofi Kingston, Big E and the Usos over one particular line from the rap battle.

Xavier Woods – that’s a whole different question.

Del Rio’s call-outs will probably continue to fall on deaf ears as they’ve distanced themselves away from him, but with the comedy aspect of the New Day, it would be incredible if one of the members posted a hilarious response.

There’s a chance that the former WWE Champion is continuing to damage Paige’s reputation in WWE too with his current antics, and he could be just trying to create a fuss for no reason.

Safe to say, WWE won’t be letting the SmackDown LIVE stars have lunch at La Cantinita on Tuesday.

WWE

