GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Dani Alves.

Dani Alves rejects Pep Guardiola reunion to agree deal with European giant

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester City have been busier than most at this early stage of the summer transfer window.

The Abu Dhabi United-backed club have already splashed roughly £80 million on new faces in Bernardo Silva and Ederson from AS Monaco and Benfica respectively.

The latter is the second-most expensive goalkeeper of all-time behind Gianluigi Buffon, highlighting City’s ambition to improve on their third-place finish in the Premier League last season.

Article continues below

Guardiola has also wasted little time in sanctioning the departures of numerous players to fund what’s sure to be another hugely expensive off-season.

Enes Unal, Aaron Mooy and Ruben Sobrino have left for a combined £20 million, while Willy Caballero, Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta all saw their contracts expire on July 1.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

John Cena's brilliant answer to why WWE doesn't acknowledge Chris Benoit

John Cena's brilliant answer to why WWE doesn't acknowledge Chris Benoit

Possible reason why Kevin Owens lost US title to AJ Styles at house show

Possible reason why Kevin Owens lost US title to AJ Styles at house show

The shirt number Romelu Lukaku will likely be given at Man United

The shirt number Romelu Lukaku will likely be given at Man United

Alan Shearer’s brilliant response to this Romelu Lukaku comment

Alan Shearer’s brilliant response to this Romelu Lukaku comment

Despite being more than £55 million in the red so far, City are unlikely to be put off spending big to land their remaining targets.

But while the club is well placed to welcome at least a couple more marquee additions to the Etihad, Guardiola now has a problem that was largely unforeseen until only very recently.

Acquiring new full-backs was widely considered his highest priority amid talk of a reunion with Dani Alves gathering momentum in recent weeks.

Rumours of his arrival on a free transfer from Juventus swelled to the point where it seemed the only thing left to do was unveil him in a sky blue shirt.

City fans could have been forgiven for merely expecting their club to unveil the Brazilian any day now, but the latest update suggests Guardiola will have to restart his search from scratch.

Watford v Manchester City - Premier League

L’Equipe – via the Sun – reports Alves has decided to snub the former Barcelona manager in favour of Paris Saint-Germain in a dramatic twist.

Guardiola will be furious having planned for the 32-year-old to fill the gap left by Zabaleta and Sagna and will likely be forced to pursue a far more costly alternative.

Losing Alves to the Ligue 1 giants obviously won’t derail City’s 2017-18 campaign, but it’s no doubt a painful blow for a manager determined to personalise his squad.

While Guardiola surely has other right-back options in mind, he and the club hierarchy must be kicking themselves for not completing a deal sooner.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Sergio Aguero
Gnegneri Toure Yaya
Football
Manchester City

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

John Cena's brilliant answer to why WWE doesn't acknowledge Chris Benoit

John Cena's brilliant answer to why WWE doesn't acknowledge Chris Benoit

The shirt number Romelu Lukaku will likely be given at Man United

The shirt number Romelu Lukaku will likely be given at Man United

Alan Shearer’s brilliant response to this Romelu Lukaku comment

Alan Shearer’s brilliant response to this Romelu Lukaku comment

Manchester United could sneakily sign another major Chelsea target

Manchester United could sneakily sign another major Chelsea target

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again