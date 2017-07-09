GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Cricket

Victorious Birmingham Bears .

Birmingham edge out Nottinghamshire during NatWest T20 Blast

In a match that will probably be remembered for the horrific head injury suffered by Nottinghamshire bowler Luke Fletcher, Birmingham edged out Notts to win the NatWest T20 Blast match on the last ball.

Fletcher suffered a horrendous looking head injury following his first bowl of the match to Birmingham's Sam Hain.

28-year-old Fletcher left the field with a towel wrapped around his head and was later taken to hospital for further treatment.

The match away from the Luke Fletcher incident was a thriller, with Notts posting a score of 158-6 - Samit Patel scoring an impressive 55.

The match also saw one of the more silly run-outs after William Porterfield tried to get a single only to find that his club captain Ian Bell was not on the same wavelength. 

Unfortunately for Porterfield, he then found himself out following an exquisite throw by Notts captain Daniel Christian.

Birmingham fought back, however, and won the match on the final ball following a missed run out opportunity by Notts' Michael Lumb.

It was a truly crazy finale, with England cricket legend Freddie Flintoff losing his mind in the commentary box.

As the batsmen chased the quick single to win the match, Lumb fumbled the ball and eventually hit the stumps with his hand rather than the ball, resulting in a not out verdict.

Inevitably, Fletcher’s injury was the focus of much of the post-match analysis, prompting Notts' coach Peter Moores to explain that it was a team decision to restart match following Luke Fletchers injury.

"The lads were shaken up. I mean, one of your mates has just gone down.

"We all sat in there [the dressing room] for 20 minutes. A few lads were struggling a bit, but it seemed the right decision to go back and carry the game on.

"Credit to the umpires, they gave us that half-hour to decide what we were going to do."

Credit to the Nottinghamshire players for going back out following Fletcher's injury.

