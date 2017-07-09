John Cena's brilliant answer to why WWE doesn't acknowledge Chris Benoit

If there’s one name you simply do not mention on WWE television, or anywhere else associated with the company for that matter, it’s Chris Benoit.

In fact, WWE goes to great lengths to make sure former WWE stars that left the company on bad terms are never mentioned again. We’ve seen that with CM Punk, for example, as WWE has gone out of their way to erase him from history as much as they can.

WWE'S STANCE

So, it comes as no surprise that Benoit is never mentioned, considering he murdered his son and wife back in 2007, before committing suicide.

Monday Night RAW general manager Kurt Angle accidentally mentioned Benoit when promoting the WWE 2K18 during a press conference, listing him as one of the many great opponents he has faced throughout his Hall of Fame-worthy career.

It’s been claimed that it may have rubbed some WWE officials the wrong away, as they simply don’t mention him due to the nature of his crimes.

While it’s blatantly obvious why they choose to take this stance, the question was posed to John Cena, who was taking part in a Q&A session in Australia, and gave his take on WWE not acknowledging Benoit since the tragedy a decade ago.

CENA'S TAKE

According to Cena, people must take full ownership of their actions, regardless of how good they are in their field of work.

Cena responded: “Very difficult question, and I’ll answer it like this.

“Often times, we get caught up in a person’s ability and their performance – and this transcends WWE – this is a problem in sport. It is also a problem in entertainment. People will do bad things.

“But if they are good at what they do, sometimes those things are overlooked. I don’t believe in that. I believe you should take ownership for your actions. All of them. Not just ones that are performed in front of an audience.

“I think our company’s stance on the entire situation set a precedent for athletics, and a precedent for entertaining of taking ownership for your actions.”

There’s no denying that people still rate Benoit as one of the all-time greats when it comes to his in-ring performances, but you can’t differentiate between the person and the character he plays on television, and it’s why he will continue to be shunned.

The majority of fans will agree with Cena, as well as the stance WWE has taken on his and will continue to do so.

