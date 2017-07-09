Manchester United are yet to announce it but Romelu Lukaku has confirmed his move to Old Trafford during an interview with ESPN.

Man United supporters have probably already watched Lukaku’s interview, in which he admitted he couldn’t turn down the chance to sign for the Red Devils.

"This is an opportunity that I've always wanted since I was a child," Lukaku said.

“When [Manchester United] came calling, I didn't have to think twice. So I'm really delighted to hopefully be part of their history."

Lukaku said he simply couldn’t reject the chance to sign for what he called the biggest club in the world.

And his comments prompted a brilliant response from Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer.

Shearer's brilliant tweet

When Sky Sports News tweeted Lukaku’s quote asking, “Who would say no to the biggest club in the world?,” Shearer responded: “I did. I turned down ….Barcelona!”

Man United have held a reputation as one of the world’s biggest clubs for decades, but *the* biggest? Real Madrid, with their 12 European cups, will beg to differ.

Shearer probably doesn’t regret his decision not to sign for the Spanish giants, though. Had he signed for Barcelona, he wouldn’t have become the Premier League’s all-time top goalscorer.

It was between Shearer and Ronaldo

Former Barcelona boss Sir Bobby Robson signed Ronaldo Nazario in 1996 but Shearer was also under consideration.

“I told the board to buy him (Ronaldo) or Alan Shearer, who was then at Blackburn,” the late Robson said, per Sky Sports.

Lukaku: 'I'm not Zlatan'

Lukaku is seen as Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s replacement at Old Trafford, but he moved to differentiate himself from the Swede.

"He was the main guy at Manchester United, and he's a guy I really look up to and who I learn from a lot because we share the same agent,” the Belgian continued.

“But I’m Romelu Lukaku - I'm not Zlatan Ibrahimovic. I will fill up the striker position in my way, but I know I have to work really hard and deliver more than I've done before."

Pre-season tour of the US

Lukaku will meet up with his new teammates today ahead of United's pre-season tour of the United States.

"To be here with the biggest club in the world is going to be a totally different experience," he added.

"I think it will be nice to show ourselves to the fans and show the way how we train.

"Preseason is the time where you prepare your season, so for us, it's going to be an important time to get the principles right, to make sure the competition between us stays high, and to prepare ourselves for a long and hard season, but hopefully with glory at the end."

