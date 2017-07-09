GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

UFC

Romero.

How Yoel Romero reacted to Michael Bisping ripping the Cuba flag at UFC 213

Other than Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier in the light heavyweight division, perhaps the biggest rivalry saw Michael Bisping and Yoel Romero show off the hatred they have for one another.

The two have had numerous interesting exchanges, with many accusing The Count of ducking the Soldier of God after the latter defeated Chris Weidman at UFC 205 to become the number one contender for the middleweight championship.

UFC 213

Fast forward eight months, and it looks unlikely that Romero will get his wish of meeting Bisping inside of the Octagon, as the Cuban failed in his attempt to become the interim middleweight champion after he lost to Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC 213 via unanimous decision.

Had he won, he was bound to meet the Englishman at some point to see who the best middleweight on the planet really is.

Now, though, that task will be given to Bobby Knuckles as the Australian made it eight wins in a row, beating Jacare Souza and Romero back to back.

As expected, Bisping was a keen observer at cageside and managed to get the spotlight on him, during and after the fight for questionable reasons.

BISPING'S BEHAVIOUR

His behaviour during the fight has angered many, and you can see why below.

As the fight was going on, Bisping stared at Romero and ripped a small Cuban flag into pieces, before throwing it at him.

Fans and professionals have taken to social media to put him on blast for his disrespectful act, claiming that it was uncalled for and MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani was the brave soul who brought up the question to Romero during the post-fight interview.

As you’ll be able to see below, Romero gave a chilling stare when discussing Bisping’s despicable act.

Romero responded via a translator: “Do you have a flag? Do you love it?

“Would you give your life for your flag? It’s your country…same.”

When asked if he thought Bisping had crossed a line, Romero’s silent stare spoke volumes.

That’s a scary man you simply don’t want to cross.

Bisping did get carried away on the night, as he followed up his flag-ripping antics with an appearance inside of the Octagon where he had to be pulled away from Romero, before throwing his title down at Whittaker’s feet.

He later explained part of his actions when speaking to MMA Junkie, where he claimed: “He [Romero] was sticking his tongue out at me, so I just reciprocated the love.

"When I got into the cage as well I was standing in the back whilst they made the announcement. Then he walked up and he kind of faked, like he was going to attack me. So, I reacted. All hell broke loose for a second."

Nobody is going to forget his actions for quite some time, and this will only make Romero pursue his bitter rival even more.

What do you make of Michael Bisping’s actions and Yoel Romero’s response? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jon Jones
Michael Bisping
UFC
Dana White
Nate Diaz

