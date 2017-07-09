GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Chris Eubank stars in truly bizarre Wimbledon interview

Chris Eubank has always been a quirky character.

But his interview with the BBC on Saturday can only be described as, well, weird.

Eubank started off the interview by singing the Heavy’s “How do you like me now” and then it just got so much weirder.

“How do you like me now?

“How do you like me now?

“It’s a beautiful summer’s day. The breeze is erm…. Stupendous.

“I wanna dance, let me show you how, check it out”

Cue extremely embarrassing dad dancing by Eubank, and believe me, if you hoped he’d stop there, you are about to be disappointed.

Clearly impressed by his own dancing moves, Eubank continues one of the more bizarre Wimbledon interviews.

Boxing at The O2

Not only did he continue to do some weird dancing movements, everything he said was just weird and the way he portrayed himself on camera was something else.

In fact, that will probably be the most peculiar interview the BBC reporter will ever have to face. But it’s not the first time Chris Eubank has come across as strange.

Following his boxing career, Eubank developed a reputation for eccentricity.

Dressing in a distinctly upper-class English gentleman style, Eubank also started speaking in affected upper-class tones.

Watch his Wimbledon interview in the video below.

As you could imagine, Twitter was truly stunned by Eubank's performance.

Eubank started to become more associated with his wearing of Jodhpurs bowler hats and, of course, who could forget his silver tipped cane and monocle.

However bizarre his dress sense was, it did not stop him from winning Britain's Best Dressed Man award in both 1991 and 1993.

In 1996, Eubank brought the lord of the manor rights for Brighton at auction and used the powers to appoint a town crier. He also brought a prime site in Brighton which he turned into 69 flats for the homeless.

He certainly is a character that’s for sure.

