GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Pogba and Lukaku.

Romelu Lukaku reveals the role Paul Pogba played in convincing him to join Manchester United

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Many believed that Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea was a done deal throughout this summer.

With Antonio Conte telling Diego Costa that he was no longer needed at Stamford Bridge, it seemed inevitable that it would be Lukaku returning to the club to replace him.

However, Manchester United had other ideas.

Article continues below

Jose Mourinho has managed to convince the Belgian striker to turn down the Premier League champions and sign for the Red Devils in a £75 million deal.

But why did Lukaku choose United over Chelsea?

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

John Cena's brilliant answer to why WWE doesn't acknowledge Chris Benoit

John Cena's brilliant answer to why WWE doesn't acknowledge Chris Benoit

Possible reason why Kevin Owens lost US title to AJ Styles at house show

Possible reason why Kevin Owens lost US title to AJ Styles at house show

The shirt number Romelu Lukaku will likely be given at Man United

The shirt number Romelu Lukaku will likely be given at Man United

Alan Shearer’s brilliant response to this Romelu Lukaku comment

Alan Shearer’s brilliant response to this Romelu Lukaku comment

Lukaku to join 'the biggest club in the world'

Well, firstly, the forward revealed he was delighted to join ‘the biggest club in the world.’

"It's the biggest club in the world. It's a club that's hungry to win the league again, to be dominant in the world again and the sort of opportunity I always wanted since a child," he said in his very first interview.

The Mourinho factor

Then there was the role Mourinho played, despite the Portuguese boss selling him whilst at Chelsea in 2014.

"[Mourinho is] a guy who I wanted to play for since I was 10 years old, so now to have the opportunity to work under him again is great," Lukaku added.

"We've been in contact. He explained to me how the club was like, what he expects from me.

"You know, we were together under different circumstances. Obviously, the first time when I met him, I was still a young kid, and I was eager to play. And he understood my decision why I left at the time."

Chelsea v Hull City - Premier League

Agent Pogba

But there was a third factor that secured the deal.

In recent weeks, Lukaku has been on holiday with United midfielder Paul Pogba in Los Angeles. After the club revealed that they had agreed a fee with Everton, Pogba uploaded a video of the pair discussing the impending transfer in their luxurious villa in Beverly Hills.

And Lukaku has now revealed how Pogba convinced him to sign for the club.

"I’ve been talking to [Pogba] for about seven or eight years. And now he’s living in Manchester," he said.

"I live in Manchester. He lives like down the road from where I live, so we’re together on a daily basis.

"He was explaining to me how it went at the club, and it triggered something in my head. When the opportunity came, I didn’t have to think twice. I’m really excited."

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-EVERTON

So it seems Pogba’s hashtag #AgentP is actually very true. The Frenchman has worked his magic and convinced Lukaku to sign for United, rather than Chelsea.

That’s one way to pay back your £89 million transfer fee.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Romelu Lukaku
Paul Scholes
Didier Drogba
Everton
Ryan Giggs
Rio Ferdinand
Wayne Rooney
Eden Hazard
Football
John Terry
Premier League
Manchester United
Chelsea
Paul Pogba
Frank Lampard

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

John Cena's brilliant answer to why WWE doesn't acknowledge Chris Benoit

John Cena's brilliant answer to why WWE doesn't acknowledge Chris Benoit

The shirt number Romelu Lukaku will likely be given at Man United

The shirt number Romelu Lukaku will likely be given at Man United

Alan Shearer’s brilliant response to this Romelu Lukaku comment

Alan Shearer’s brilliant response to this Romelu Lukaku comment

Manchester United could sneakily sign another major Chelsea target

Manchester United could sneakily sign another major Chelsea target

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again