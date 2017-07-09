Bernard Tomic's father comments on his son's behaviour at Wimbledon

Bernard Tomic has hit a new low following his disrespectful post-match comments after bowing of the first round at Wimbledon earlier this week.

The Australian went down to Mischa Zverev 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in an almost passive performance before producing a stunning media conference that has cost him dearly on several fronts.

Tomic not only received a fine in excess of £11,500 from the International Tennis Federation, his racket sponsorship deal with Head has been terminated as a result of his unsportmanslike conduct.

The 24-year-old – who admitted to faking injury in an attempt to disrupt Zverev’s momentum – sparked outrage throughout the tennis world after claiming he was “a little bored” on day one at the All England Club.

In the wake of widespread backlash, he has since added fuel to the fire by claiming his critics “can only dream of having what I have at 24”.

He added: "End of the day, don't like me or whatever. Just go back dreaming about your dream car or house while I go buy them."

Such behaviour would deal a critical blow to the public image of any player, let alone one whose misdemeanours have caused trouble throughout his career.

The one-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist has spent much of his professional life being coached by his father, John Tomic.

Despite being less involved with the current 44-ranked player, Tomic Sr. has weighed in on his son’s controversial actions.

"He's my son, I love him, but I'm ashamed at how he's approaching his business -- it's not good what he's doing," he told Newscorp.

"I do not support such behaviour, especially at (a) unique grand slam like Wimbledon.

"You have to have respect and follow the rules. You have to work hard. You have to put in 100 per cent and challenge yourself."

Tomic Sr. built up quite the rap sheet during their time working together, the most damning act being when he headbutted and broke the nose of his son’s hitting partner.

He did not face a jail term after receiving an eight-month prison sentence but was banned from the ATP World Tour for 12 months.

It must be said that the outrage over Tomic’s distasteful comments has seen may overlook the potential state of his mental health.

The three-time ATP title winner could do worse than take a break following his woeful display in London, but hopefully this isn’t the last we hear of him in any case.

