Formula 1

Christian Horner.

Christian Horner weighs in on Sebastian Vettel's relationship with Lewis Hamilton

Team principal of Red Bull Racing Formula One Christian Horner has offered a keen insight to the rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel.

In the Mail on Sunday, Horner of Leamington Spa believed that the press conference make up between the pair was just for show.

“You can’t believe that press conference," he said.

“It was just a PR show to keep the FIA happy. I’m sure they were both under strict instructions.

“At this point in time they hate each other because they are in each other’s way of achieving their goal.

“But it would be far better to be upfront about it instead of hiding behind PR speak. It would be more entertaining for the fans. There needs to be rivalry.”

The Vettel-Hamilton rivalry had been considered to be pretty friendly. Both drivers spoke highly of each other and seemed to on good terms.

However, then came the Grand Prix in Baku last month.

The Ferrari driver appeared to deliberately drive into Hamilton’s Mercedes, which should have led to a sanction of the German, but The FIA decided following an investigation of the incident in Azerbaijan no further sanction would be taken against the Ferrari driver.

Canadian F1 Grand Prix - Qualifying

The FIA’s statement on the matter explained: “Following detailed discussion and further examination of video and data evidence related to the incident, Sebastian Vettel admitted full responsibility.”

However, Mercedes-AMG’s Lewis Hamilton is not happy with that decision and believes that FIA president Jean Todt needs to explain the decision and why Vettel was not punished.

So, if Hamilton and Vettel are now going to be at war, what does that mean for the sport.

Christian Horner believes that this incident might actually turn out to be a good thing in the long run, and it might even rival the Senna-Prost rivalry of the 1980’s.

“It has all the ingredients.

F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Practice

“There has been very little to choose between them this season and they are very different characters.

“Vettel typifies that Germanic precision. He works hard and is fiercely private.

“On the other side is the flamboyant, naturally gifted, almost pop star-style character that is Lewis. Hopefully it will get juicier in the second half of the season.

“Some of the greatest racing I saw growing up was the rivalry between Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost. The sport needs heroes and villains so the fans can choose.”

