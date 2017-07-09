GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Murray is through to the last sixteen at Wimbledon..

Andy Murray the latest to criticise Wimbledon courts

Andy Murray has become the latest player to criticise the state of the Wimbledon playing surface, claiming that they aren't at the standard that they have been in previous years.

Several players have brought up the quality of the courts this year, with a few high profile incidents helping to highlight the issues.

Both Murray and his round-of-32 opponent Fabio Fogini spoke out after their match, with Fogini going as far to say that they were "really, really bad".

Murray, while refraining from such strong words, gave his take, admitting that the surface isn't what it has been.

"There's quite a few spots on the court, just behind the baseline and just in front of the baseline, where there are quite big lumps of grass, almost like little divots there, which I don't remember really being the case before," said Murray.

"I don't think the court is in as good a condition as previous years."

The two-time, and reigning, Wimbledon Champion did offer his thoughts on why the courts weren't perhaps what they have been, saying that the weather has certainly played a part. 

"I don't know if it's anything to do with the weather that they've had over the last few weeks and months," Murray said.

"It's been pretty hot, pretty extreme conditions. Not much rain.

Day Five: The Championships - Wimbledon 2017

"The court, when I played the first match, was great. I think it's just getting a bit beaten up early. A few of the players have said that about some of the outside courts as well."

Neil Stubley, head groundsman of SW19, echoed Murray's thoughts.

"Obviously we're dealing with the extreme heat, which we're not used to every single Championships." said Stubley.

"There's not a doubt in our minds that the courts will be as good as they need to be for the end of the Championships."

