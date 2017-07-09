GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Mark Zuckerberg.

Firm backed by Mark Zuckerberg considers £1 billion takeover bid for Premier League club

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Premier League is continuously gaining interest from billionaires and investors from around the world as England's top division goes from strength to strength.

Whether it's from the United States, the Middle East or China, there is no short supply of mega-rich individuals or groups that are willing to put serious money into world football's biggest domestic league.

Iranian billionaire Farhad Moshiri bought a 49.9% stake in Everton in February last year, while continuous speculation surrounds a Chinese investor's interest in Liverpool.

Article continues below

Manchester City's owner Sheikh Mansour represents the most significant investment in recent years, when he took over the Etihad club in 2008 and built them into a domestic and European force.

While Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha led a consortium of Asian businessmen who took over Leicester City in 2010, enjoying miraculous success two seasons ago, when the Foxes won the Premier League.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

John Cena's brilliant answer to why WWE doesn't acknowledge Chris Benoit

John Cena's brilliant answer to why WWE doesn't acknowledge Chris Benoit

Possible reason why Kevin Owens lost US title to AJ Styles at house show

Possible reason why Kevin Owens lost US title to AJ Styles at house show

The shirt number Romelu Lukaku will likely be given at Man United

The shirt number Romelu Lukaku will likely be given at Man United

Alan Shearer’s brilliant response to this Romelu Lukaku comment

Alan Shearer’s brilliant response to this Romelu Lukaku comment

Given the riches on offer in the Premier League and it's marketability around the world, no longer are businesses or individuals taking to just investing in the league's biggest clubs.

A number of smaller teams in England's top flight could invite interest of a takeover, but it's one of the league's biggest clubs that is gaining serious interest from the fifth richest man in the world.

American firm considering £1 billion takeover bid

According to The Times, an American investment firm, Iconiq Capital, backed by Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is reportedly considering a £1 billion bid for Tottenham.

It's understood Iconiq Capital have held talks with a number of buyout firms regarding a possible bid for the north London outfit who are set to move into their new stadium ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Mark Zuckerberg Attends Mobile World Congress 2016

The investment firm manages the wealth of some of the richest in Silicon Valley, including Zuckerberg, and began talks of a Spurs takeover bid back in 2014.

Iconiq Capital held talks with private equity giant Blackstone, and by 2015 had put together a consortium that included American former sports agent, Jeff Moorad.

Spurs owner rejected near £1 billion bid

They were reportedly willing to pay £882.6 million for Tottenham, but their takeover bid was rejected as the club's billionaire owner, Joe Lewis, holds out for a figure closer to £2 billion.

That leaves Zuckerberg and co.'s proposed £1 billion offer an uncertainty as to whether such a takeover could be secured to invest in the team that finished second in the Premier League last campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur FC v ACF Fiorentina - UEFA Europa League Round of 32

Mauricio Pochettino is building one of the most exciting young and talented squads in the country, with the likes of Harry Kane, Eric Dier and Dele Alli spearheading the future generation of the club.

And a heavy investment into Spurs would allow them to compete, financially, on the same level as the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Christian Eriksen
Football
Heung-Min Son
Eric Dier
Mauricio Pochettino

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

John Cena's brilliant answer to why WWE doesn't acknowledge Chris Benoit

John Cena's brilliant answer to why WWE doesn't acknowledge Chris Benoit

The shirt number Romelu Lukaku will likely be given at Man United

The shirt number Romelu Lukaku will likely be given at Man United

Alan Shearer’s brilliant response to this Romelu Lukaku comment

Alan Shearer’s brilliant response to this Romelu Lukaku comment

Manchester United could sneakily sign another major Chelsea target

Manchester United could sneakily sign another major Chelsea target

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again