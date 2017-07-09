The Premier League is continuously gaining interest from billionaires and investors from around the world as England's top division goes from strength to strength.

Whether it's from the United States, the Middle East or China, there is no short supply of mega-rich individuals or groups that are willing to put serious money into world football's biggest domestic league.

Iranian billionaire Farhad Moshiri bought a 49.9% stake in Everton in February last year, while continuous speculation surrounds a Chinese investor's interest in Liverpool.

Manchester City's owner Sheikh Mansour represents the most significant investment in recent years, when he took over the Etihad club in 2008 and built them into a domestic and European force.

While Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha led a consortium of Asian businessmen who took over Leicester City in 2010, enjoying miraculous success two seasons ago, when the Foxes won the Premier League.

Given the riches on offer in the Premier League and it's marketability around the world, no longer are businesses or individuals taking to just investing in the league's biggest clubs.

A number of smaller teams in England's top flight could invite interest of a takeover, but it's one of the league's biggest clubs that is gaining serious interest from the fifth richest man in the world.

American firm considering £1 billion takeover bid

According to The Times, an American investment firm, Iconiq Capital, backed by Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is reportedly considering a £1 billion bid for Tottenham.

It's understood Iconiq Capital have held talks with a number of buyout firms regarding a possible bid for the north London outfit who are set to move into their new stadium ahead of the 2018/19 season.

The investment firm manages the wealth of some of the richest in Silicon Valley, including Zuckerberg, and began talks of a Spurs takeover bid back in 2014.

Iconiq Capital held talks with private equity giant Blackstone, and by 2015 had put together a consortium that included American former sports agent, Jeff Moorad.

Spurs owner rejected near £1 billion bid

They were reportedly willing to pay £882.6 million for Tottenham, but their takeover bid was rejected as the club's billionaire owner, Joe Lewis, holds out for a figure closer to £2 billion.

That leaves Zuckerberg and co.'s proposed £1 billion offer an uncertainty as to whether such a takeover could be secured to invest in the team that finished second in the Premier League last campaign.

Mauricio Pochettino is building one of the most exciting young and talented squads in the country, with the likes of Harry Kane, Eric Dier and Dele Alli spearheading the future generation of the club.

And a heavy investment into Spurs would allow them to compete, financially, on the same level as the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.

