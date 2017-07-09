It’s been a pretty hectic few days at Goodison Park.

They have allowed Romelu Lukuku to leave for Manchester United in a £75 million deal. But moving in the opposite direction is Wayne Rooney.

Rooney burst onto the scene at Everton as a 16-year-old, scoring 17 goals in his first two seasons at the club.

Article continues below

But he was always destined for greatness and Sir Alex Ferguson saw that. The legendary Scot signed him for £25.6 million when he was just 18-years-old.

But it proved to be an absolute bargain.

Article continues below

Thirteen seasons later, 253 goals and five Premier League trophies, Rooney has returned back to Everton on a free transfer.

Everton announced the deal on Twitter with a brilliant video which you can see below:

And Rooney has been explaining why he’s returned to Goodison Park.

“It’s a great feeling to be back. I’m excited, I cannot wait to meet the lads, get on the training pitch and then get on the pitch to play. I’m ecstatic – I just cannot wait to get back playing,” he said in a statement.

“I’m excited, and I’m excited by the signings that the Club have made. This club is moving forward. This football club should be winning trophies and we’re taking huge steps to being involved and trying to win trophies.

“The first game back will be an emotional day for me and I’m looking forward to it. I’m not just coming back because it’s the team I support, the team I grew up playing for - I’m coming back because I feel the Club can move forward and be successful. I want to be part of it. There will be pressure on me to perform, but I’m ready to go. I believe I can help move this club forward and be more successful on the pitch.

“With the new stadium in the pipeline, it’s an exciting time to be an Everton player, to be an Everton fan. It’s on us players to make those times even more exciting by giving them good performances and try to help them be successful and bring trophies to the Club.

”He also had a video message for Evertonians after confirming the deal:

Whether the 31-year-old can rekindle the form he showed at the start of his career remains to be seen but one thing is for sure, he’s delighted to be “back home”.

The details of the deal are yet to be confirmed, it’s believed United were willing to pay the remainder of his contract to allow him to join Everton on a free transfer.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms