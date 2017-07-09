GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Wayne Rooney.

Manchester United post lovely tweet after Wayne Rooney signs for Everton

Everton have confirmed the signing of Wayne Rooney from Manchester United.

The 31-year-old has returned to Goodison Park on a two-year deal, bringing to a close his incredible 13-year Man United career.

It’s the perfect move for Rooney after he was deemed surplus to requirements by Jose Mourinho. The attacking-midfielder started 15 league matches last season and his production has significantly reduced over the past few years.

If you asked Rooney which club he wanted to sign for, he probably would have said Everton. A boyhood Blue, England’s all-time leading goalscorer came through the youth ranks at the Toffees and has now been given the chance to return to the place where it all began.

“Wayne has shown me that ambition that we need and that winning mentality – he knows how to win titles and I’m really happy he’s decided to come home,” Everton boss Ronald Koeman said, per Everton’s website.

“He loves Everton and he was desperate to come back. He is still only 31 and I don’t have any doubts about his qualities. It’s fantastic he’s here.”

There were plenty of memorable moments

Manchester United fans will remember the highlights, of which there were many.

The hat-trick on his debut against Fenerbahce. The overhead bicycle kick against Manchester City in 2011. The winner against Aston Villa in the 2010 League Cup final.

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

Man United's lovely tweet

The Red Devils posted a lovely tweet after Everton confirmed the move.

“#FarewellToALegend,” they wrote.

“@WayneRooney is leaving #MUFC to return to Everton.

“Thank you, Wayne, from all of us.”

They added an image of Rooney. Check out the tweet below.

Mourinho: 'His experience and focus will be missed'

Man United boss Jose Mourinho called Rooney a “model professional”.

"It is no secret that I have long been an admirer of Wayne; he has been a model professional throughout his time at the club and will remain in the history books for many years to come,” Mourinho said, per United’s website.

"It is never easy to see a great player playing less football than he would like and I could not stand in his way when he asked to go back to Everton. His experience, focus and determination will be missed and I wish him well for the future."

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Is Wayne Rooney the biggest hero in Man United's history? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
Romelu Lukaku
England Football
Everton
Wayne Rooney
Juan Mata
Football
Premier League
Jose Mourinho
Manchester United

