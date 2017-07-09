British & Irish Lions tour manager John Spencer has said that future tours may not feature England if more is not done to combat scheduling problems.

Spencer was speaking in regards to a World Rugby summit in January that decided on an aligned Rugby calendar.

One outcome of the meeting was to reduce future Lions tours to eight games.

Article continues below

The new schedule would leave problems for the Lions, and with the Premiership creating problems of their own for his team, Spencer wasn't happy.

The Premiership season ended just two days before the Lions left for New Zealand, with the first tour match coming merely three days after that.

Article continues below

A five day break between the two has been heavily criticised in the past, and Spencer labelled it madness.

"No coach in any of our countries at any level would have accepted that starting schedule that we had from the final Saturday through to our playing the next week," said Spencer.

"Just madness as far as player welfare is concerned but if you are also using those first few games to prepare for a Test, it is not a proper preparation. We just cannot let that happen on a future Lions tour.

"It's a conversation we have got to have, obviously. But I will be making very strong suggestions, perhaps demands even, that that doesn't happen in the future. You know we are putting the players at risk.

"What would happen if we had a serious injury in the first two matches and guys were tired and not on the ball? There are all sorts of difficulties that could have been caused, but thankfully no-one was injured in those matches."

When asked about the possibility of not using English players, Spencer admitted he could see it happening.

"Yes I can. I would dread the day when it became divisive like that," he said.

"We have in our VIP party a couple of [Premiership club] owners, David Morgan and Derek Richardson. These guys understand the Lions.

"I wouldn't like it to be divisive like that, no."

Spencer did, however, admit that a compromise would be easily worked towards, and is clearly his preferred option.

"All it needs is a few sensible heads to sit around a table and talk about it and I am sure there are people in the Premiership who understand the Lions and who want it to succeed, just as they want their own countries to succeed," he explained.

"But we have to sit down and talk about it pretty quickly.

"I would be happy to meet the clubs and I am sure [Lions and Six Nations CEO] John Feehan would as the chief executive to sit down and have the opportunity to sit down and talk about it."

The tour manager appeared particularly outraged at the summit itself, questioning the apparent lack of Lions representatives.

"We have been told that World Rugby have had a meeting, that the Premiership was represented at that meeting in San Francisco and what I want to know is 'who was representing the Lions?'", he questioned.

"Because John Feehan wasn't invited and I certainly wasn't invited. Who was representing the Lions' interest when this agreement was made? The answer is I don't know."

Spencer then stressed exactly how important he believes it is that talks happen, saying that letting the issue slide would be 'suicide' for the Lions.

"How often in rugby do we negotiate on principle and settle on cash. It happens a lot. But I am going to make it very clear, and I feel very strongly about it, that the Lions tour is being eaten up at every corner, and this cannot be allowed to happen.

"To let it fade away just for political reasons would be madness to me: it would be suicide.

"So, we have to sit down and have some serious conversations with provinces, clubs and unions, and we have to manage this. It is far too valuable to lose it, and surely once every four years we could be given an extra couple of weeks. That couple of weeks could be here, but equally it could be at home where we are not jet-lagged and can train properly."

"Fixtures being arranged in mid-week at home has happened before. I feel very strongly about it."

Finally, Spencer made it clear that no scheduling is official yet, with talks yet to happen.

"No it isn't; we haven't discussed any agreement at all in Lions board meetings," he explained, "We've never discussed the new agreement, we're just waiting until this tour is over."

"That conversation is still outstanding."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms