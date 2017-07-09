‘Once a blue, always a blue.’

That was the message Wayne Rooney once displayed underneath his Everton shirt, unveiling it after scoring for his boyhood club.

While Rooney wasn’t quite ‘always a blue’ after spending 13 seasons at Old Trafford, he has now returned home.

During that time away, Rooney broke the United's goalscoring record with an incredible 253 goals, winning five Premier League trophies in the process.

But now, he’s back on Merseyside and Everton announced the deal on Twitter with a brilliant video which you can see below:

And Rooney has been explaining why he’s returned to Goodison Park.

Rooney's statement

“It’s a great feeling to be back. I’m excited, I cannot wait to meet the lads, get on the training pitch and then get on the pitch to play. I’m ecstatic – I just cannot wait to get back playing,” he said in a statement.

“I’m excited, and I’m excited by the signings that the Club have made. This club is moving forward. This football club should be winning trophies and we’re taking huge steps to being involved and trying to win trophies.

“The first game back will be an emotional day for me and I’m looking forward to it. I’m not just coming back because it’s the team I support, the team I grew up playing for - I’m coming back because I feel the Club can move forward and be successful. I want to be part of it. There will be pressure on me to perform, but I’m ready to go. I believe I can help move this club forward and be more successful on the pitch.

“With the new stadium in the pipeline, it’s an exciting time to be an Everton player, to be an Everton fan. It’s on us players to make those times even more exciting by giving them good performances and try to help them be successful and bring trophies to the Club.”

Rooney's first tweet after returning home

He also sent his first tweet since returning to Merseyside.

Rooney tweeted: “Excited to be back at @Everton. Can't wait to meet up with @RonaldKoeman and the lads! #EFC.”

Whether the 31-year-old can rekindle the form he showed at the start of his career remains to be seen but one thing is for sure, he’s excited to be back home.

