GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

Bottas got away like lightning..

Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo accuse Valtteri Bottas of jump start

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Valtteri Bottas followed up his pole position placing in the Austrian GP with a start so good he was accused of cheating.

Bottas tore away from the pack with seemingly impossible reflexes, leading rivals Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo to question whether he jumped the gun.

The Mercedes driver had pole, with the two Ferrari's of Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen in second and third respectively, with Red Bull's Ricciardo starting in fourth.

Article continues below

With Lewis Hamilton suffering a grid penalty that saw him start back in eighth, the Brit was relying on his teammate Bottas to prevent Championship rival Vettel from picking up the points from winning.

All eyes were on the start, as everyone waited to see who would come away the fastest, the Championship ramifications huge, especially after all the controversy surrounding it in recent weeks.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

John Cena's brilliant answer to why WWE doesn't acknowledge Chris Benoit

John Cena's brilliant answer to why WWE doesn't acknowledge Chris Benoit

Possible reason why Kevin Owens lost US title to AJ Styles at house show

Possible reason why Kevin Owens lost US title to AJ Styles at house show

The shirt number Romelu Lukaku will likely be given at Man United

The shirt number Romelu Lukaku will likely be given at Man United

Alan Shearer’s brilliant response to this Romelu Lukaku comment

Alan Shearer’s brilliant response to this Romelu Lukaku comment

But Bottas roared away, so fast that both Vettel and Ricciardo accused the Finn of being too fast.

And it looked like he may have been, as he was almost immediately investigated.

Bottas found himself a full five seconds clear of Vettel by lap four, Verstappen retired, while Hamilton looked promising, threatening to challenge the top places by moving into fifth after just seven laps.

F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Practice

Vettel and Ricciardo had both reported Bottas for his start, but by lap 26, with Hamilton now up to fourth, it came down that Bottas would face no action for his start - he was just that quick.

The official times for the start had Vettel on 0.369, while Bottas managed a ridiculous 0.2 seconds.

Mercedes-AMG clearly enjoyed both the start and the misplaced controversy it caused, taking to Twitter to maybe rub it in a little bit.

Valtteri Bottas joined Mercedes this year from Williams, replacing last year's champion Nico Rosberg.

The 27-year-old had his first Grand Prix victory at the Russian GP in April and has just secured his second in Austria.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

John Cena's brilliant answer to why WWE doesn't acknowledge Chris Benoit

John Cena's brilliant answer to why WWE doesn't acknowledge Chris Benoit

The shirt number Romelu Lukaku will likely be given at Man United

The shirt number Romelu Lukaku will likely be given at Man United

Alan Shearer’s brilliant response to this Romelu Lukaku comment

Alan Shearer’s brilliant response to this Romelu Lukaku comment

Manchester United could sneakily sign another major Chelsea target

Manchester United could sneakily sign another major Chelsea target

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again