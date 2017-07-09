Valtteri Bottas followed up his pole position placing in the Austrian GP with a start so good he was accused of cheating.

Bottas tore away from the pack with seemingly impossible reflexes, leading rivals Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo to question whether he jumped the gun.

The Mercedes driver had pole, with the two Ferrari's of Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen in second and third respectively, with Red Bull's Ricciardo starting in fourth.

With Lewis Hamilton suffering a grid penalty that saw him start back in eighth, the Brit was relying on his teammate Bottas to prevent Championship rival Vettel from picking up the points from winning.

All eyes were on the start, as everyone waited to see who would come away the fastest, the Championship ramifications huge, especially after all the controversy surrounding it in recent weeks.

But Bottas roared away, so fast that both Vettel and Ricciardo accused the Finn of being too fast.

And it looked like he may have been, as he was almost immediately investigated.

Bottas found himself a full five seconds clear of Vettel by lap four, Verstappen retired, while Hamilton looked promising, threatening to challenge the top places by moving into fifth after just seven laps.

Vettel and Ricciardo had both reported Bottas for his start, but by lap 26, with Hamilton now up to fourth, it came down that Bottas would face no action for his start - he was just that quick.

The official times for the start had Vettel on 0.369, while Bottas managed a ridiculous 0.2 seconds.

Mercedes-AMG clearly enjoyed both the start and the misplaced controversy it caused, taking to Twitter to maybe rub it in a little bit.

Valtteri Bottas joined Mercedes this year from Williams, replacing last year's champion Nico Rosberg.

The 27-year-old had his first Grand Prix victory at the Russian GP in April and has just secured his second in Austria.

