The Houston Rockets have been among the most active teams in the market this offseason as they attempt to build a team capable of competing with the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference.

They secured, arguably, the biggest coup this summer by acquiring All-Star point guard Chris Paul from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Pairing CP3 in the backcourt with James Harden was an opportunity too good to pass up for the Rockets and the team has now moved to secure the long-term future of their franchise player.

Harden has agreed a massive four-year, $228 million supermax extension with Houston that will run until the 2022-2023 season.

The Beard, who finished as the runner-up to Russell Westbrook in the MVP race, currently has two years left on his current deal and his new extension has become the richest in NBA history.

With this deal, Harden has taken full advantage of the new CBA rules that enable contract extensions for superstars.

He became eligible to add four years to his deal after making the All-NBA team in May, and the Rockets were focused on locking him into an extension after their season ended.

"Houston is home for me," Harden said in a statement. "[Owner Leslie Alexander] has shown he is fully committed to winning, and my teammates and I are going to keep putting in the work to get better and compete for the title."

Harden is coming off a career-best season in which he averaged 29.1 points, a league-leading 11.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game.

The extension for the 27-year-old was made easier with the arrival of CP3 as Houston showed Harden how serious they were in wanting to compete for a championship.

The five-time All-Star was crucial in the recruiting of Paul and spent time with the veteran and convinced him that they would be a good fit together in Clutch City.

CP took to Twitter to react to Harden's new deal immediately after the announcement was made.

The Texas-based outfit is now believed to be focused on securing a trade for New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony.

Reports have indicated that Melo is willing to waive his no-trade clause to move to Houston.

The idea of playing with his close friend Paul and a superstar in his prime in Harden is hugely appealing to Anthony who will be allowed to play off the ball and get in the right spots to do what he does best by putting the ball in the basket.

Houston is clearly building something and there are exciting times ahead in H-Town.