Thirteen years after leaving Everton, Wayne Rooney has rejoined his boyhood club on a two-year deal.

Everton reported an undisclosed fee was paid for Rooney but, whatever the fee, it will be considered a bargain considering the £27 million they received from United back in 2004.

In a career that began back in 2002, England's all-time top scorer has enjoyed an illustrious career which saw him win five Premier League titles at Manchester United.

But now the 31-year-old returns to Goodison Park where he made a name for himself as a 16-year-old.

Many of the club's fans will still remember Rooney's 25-yard injury-time winner against Arsenal back in 2002 which introduced him to the footballing world. And no doubt the man himself remembers it too.

It would be hard to believe that the striker didn't find it tough to leave the Toffees for Old Trafford in 2004, but now Rooney can relive the two memorable years he played in Everton blue.

Everton welcome Rooney return

The United legend spent his youth wearing Everton's kit with the dream of one day playing for the club and, after 559 appearance for the Red Devils, he's got the opportunity to do it for a second time.

It's an opportunity that will not present itself to too many players in their careers, but for Rooney it's a chance the one-time Champions League winner is set to embrace.

Upon the announcement of his Everton return, he tweeted: "Excited to be back at Everton. Can't wait to meet up with Ronald Koeman and the lads!"

And Rooney revealed to Everton's official website that, in fact, it hasn't been over a decade since he last wore the Everton badge on his chest.

Rooney reveals pyjamas secret

"To be honest, I’ve kept it quiet for the last 13 years but I’ve actually been wearing Everton pyjamas at home with my kids. I had to keep that a bit quiet!" Rooney admitted.

“It’s great. (Wearing the shirt) feels as special as it did 13 years ago and I’m just looking forward now to getting out on the pitch with it on.”

Understandably, the United legend has kept it quiet until now. But Rooney can now freely express his affection for Everton, and will get his chance to show that to the Goodison Park faithful on the opening day of the season at home to Stoke.

“(Goodison) has always been a special place, even when I’ve been on the opposing team,” Rooney added.

“You always get that feeling when you walk out of the tunnel so to actually do it again in an Everton shirt will be a special moment for me."

