James Harden.

Twitter reacts to James Harden's mega extension with the Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets announced on Saturday that they have signed superstar James Harden to a new four-year, $228 million supermax extension through to the 2022-2023 season. 

With all the free agency moves across the league, Houston's ability to tie down one of the best players in the league to a long-term deal should see them viewed as one of the biggest winners in this offseason. 

The Beard finished as runner-up to Russell Westbrook in the MVP voting last season but he enjoyed his best campaign playing at the point guard position for the first time. 

Harden had a career year in which he averaged 29.1 points, a league-leading 11.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game.

The 27-year-old was widely criticised for his performance against the San Antonio Spurs in game six of the Western Conference playoffs second round.

The five-time All-Star put in one of his worst performances as the Rockets were routed and eliminated from the postseason. 

Houston Rockets v San Antonio Spurs - Game Five

That hasn't deterred the Rockets at all, however, as they see Harden as the cornerstone of their franchise and have shown how much they value him with this bumper new deal. 

As expected, the news quickly filtered through social media and generated much attention. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

With stars across the league continuously leaving to join better teams in free agency, Houston should, therefore, be commended for handling their superstar in the best possible way by never allowing him an opportunity to test the open market.

Just like they did with his previous deal, the Rockets secured an extension with the silky ball handler years in advance of his existing deal running out. 

The franchise has always done whatever's necessary to make Harden the star of the team and to make sure he's enjoying his basketball in Clutch City. 

Another factor behind the former Oklahoma City Thunder guard's decision to commit to Houston was because of the moves they have already made this summer. 

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Clippers

The acquisition of Chris Paul was a major coup for the organisation and Harden was involved in recruiting the point guard. 

Since the deal was confirmed, many have questioned how the pair will co-exist on the floor as they're both such dominant ball handlers. 

CP3 had fun with this as he took to Twitter to acknowledge Harden's new contract.

The addition of the defensively rugged P.J. Tucker should also not be understated as the Texas-based outfit continues to build a roster capable of challenging the Golden State Warriors for the championship. 

