Wayne Rooney is officially an Everton player.

The 31-year-old has completed his move from Manchester United, bringing to an end a storied 13-year career at Old Trafford.

Much is made of Rooney’s decline over the past few years but it shouldn’t detract from his achievements at Man United.

The attacking-midfielder became the club’s all-time top goalscorer and is a club legend, no doubt about it.

It was reported that Rooney was struggling to find a club - his £250,000-per-week wages proving a problem - but he couldn’t have asked for a better landing spot than Goodison Park.

As Everton wrote in their tweet confirming Rooney’s return, once a blue…

England’s all-time leading scorer won five Premier League titles and the Champions League at Man United.

And the list of individual accomplishments is pretty impressive, too. Rooney was named PFA Players’ Player of the Year in 2009-10 and was named in the Premier League Team of the Year on three separate occasions.

Gary Neville sent a class tweet

The tributes from Man United fans have come flooding in and even Gary Neville has moved to wish Rooney well.

“All the best @WayneRooney and congratulations on a great United career. The best striker I played with and saw at the club,” Neville wrote on Twitter.

Gary Neville’s brother Phil, who also represented Man United and Everton during his career, send a similarly lovely message.

“What a great signing for @Everton good luck @WayneRooney - left one great club and signed for another great club!!,” Phil said.

Ed Woodward: 'Wayne has been a fantastic servant'

Rooney finished his United career with 253 goals in 559 matches, an incredible achievement.

The club’s executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, paid tribute to Rooney’s stellar contribution.

"Wayne has been a fantastic servant to United since the moment he signed for us as a prodigiously talented, explosive teenager some 13 seasons ago,” Woodward said, per United’s website.

"Who can forget his storybook debut hat trick against Fenerbahce, the spectacular overhead kick against City and the countless match-winning performances in his time here? But after much discussion, the club has decided to accept his request to rejoin his boyhood team.

"He goes having created some of the most magical moments in some of the most successful years in the club's history. Wayne leaves us as our greatest ever goalscorer and having won every major trophy in the game.

“His record will take decades for anyone to get close to matching and I am extremely grateful for the way he has led from the front since being appointed club captain three years ago.”

