Lonzo Ball's debut with the Los Angeles Lakers didn't get off to the best of starts as he put in an underwhelming and anti-climactic performance in the Summer League against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

Ball shot 2-of-15 from the field and 1-of-11 from three-point range as he contributed just five points to a loss.

His performance saw his detractors immediately take to social media to criticise his play, despite it being just his first Summer League outing.

Because of the public attention that the 19-year-old has received for much of the year - largely due to his outspoken father LaVar - the pressure on Lonzo will be huge regardless of when and where he plays and he will have to accept everything that comes with it.

With that in mind, the Lakers rookie bounced back in style in his second outing for the Purple and Gold in Las Vegas in a fascinating contest against the Boston Celtics.

Despite a second consecutive loss, Lonzo posted a triple-double and showcased his array of skills particularly when passing the ball.

The UCLA product ended the game with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists and showed the largely Laker crowd a sign of what he's capable of.

Even with the triple-double, Ball was outshone by the Celtics' Jayson Tatum who posted 27 points and 11 rebounds in the win.

The duel between Lonzo, the number two pick in the draft, and Tatum, the number three pick, had a lot of hype surrounding it as for the first time in the Summer League's 14-year history, the tickets for the game were sold out in advance.

There were certainly more Lakers fans in attendance as they're keen to see their new star in action before the regular season kicks off in October.

After his struggles in the opening game, his performance against Boston is how L.A. envisioned Lonzo playing and president Magic Johnson was pleased with the reaction of the point guard.

"I expected what happened last night," Johnson said on ESPN. "This crowd was here to see him play, first time putting on that Laker uniform [on Friday]. He just didn't play well, point blank. Today he is playing faster."

Ball still struggled with his shot from deep going 1-of-5 from beyond the arc, but he isn't going to let that affect him moving forward.

"My shot is off," he said. "But everyone knows I will keep shooting. My confidence is there."

Lakers fans won't have to wait long to see the talented young guard in action again as he faces an interesting matchup with fellow point guard De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings on Monday in what promises to be another tasty encounter.