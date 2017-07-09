GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Cricket

Rabada was suspended after the way he celebrated in the first innings..

Kagiso Rabada celebrates after dismissing Ben Stokes

Football News
Kagiso Rabada took the wicket of Ben Stokes for a second time, but was more careful in how he celebrated this time.

The South African bowler picked up a demerit point in the first innings, suspending him for the second Test, but made sure to keep his mouth shut this time.

In the first innings, after having Stokes caught behind for 51, Rabada proceeded to tell the England batsman to "F*** off".

This, understandably, got him a reprimand.

The 22-year-old had gone into the first Test on three demerit points, thus a fourth would give him a suspension for the next match.

This didn't apparently deter Rabada, who still decided to tell Stokes to f*** off.

The suspension, however, is supposed to have left him 'heartbroken', according to teammate Temba Bavuma. Bavuma explained how the South African team weren't frustrated with authorities for suspending Rabada, as he's 'an emotional character'.

"Not necessarily. He is an emotional character," Bavuma explained.

"He didn’t purposely act like that but he was fully aware of the consequences.

England v South Africa - 1st Investec Test: Day Four

“He’s been dealt with accordingly. I know he’s quite heartbroken as he feels he has let down the team but we fully understand. Everything happened in the heat of the moment and we just have to move forward from there.”

The second innings was still to be played, however, with Rabada knowing he is to miss the next match.

With England's top order suffering a collapse, Ben Stokes faced Rabada once again, with England on 149/5.

Stokes himself was only on one run, and the South African proceeded to take Stokes' wicket with an emphatic lbw delivery.

With all eyes obviously on how Rabada would react, the bowler merely walked past Stokes. In recognition of the previous innings, Rabada proved he'd learned his lesson, putting his finger on his lips and not saying a word.

