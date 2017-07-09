The basketball gods have not been too kind to the Philadelphia 76ers in recent years, particularly in the health department.

After drafting Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, two of the most promising young players in recent drafts, the franchise has been starved of their services on the court as they've suffered multiple long-term injuries.

Embiid finally took to the floor last season and showed what the hype surrounding him was all about as he dominated on both ends of the floor.

However, the center only managed to complete 31 games as a knee injury kept him out for the remainder of the season.

Simmons, the number one overall pick in last year's draft, suffered a broken foot in the offseason and was held out for the entire year despite Sixers fans clamouring to see the talented small forward in action.

With the duo set to get back to full health in time for the regular season opener in October, things were finally looking up for Philly, but it appears the basketball gods may have struck again.

In the team's Summer League game against the Golden State Warriors last night, Markelle Fultz, their number one pick in last month's draft, suffered an ankle injury and was carried off the court.

The 76ers later revealed the 19-year-old has a high ankle sprain and it now appears unlikely that he'll compete for the rest of the summer.

"We will treat him accordingly and be as cautious as we can, making sure he is healthy," 76ers summer league coach Lloyd Pierce said. "We will know [more] once we get some treatment on him. I haven't heard anything [more]."

Sixers fans can't help but feel a sense of deja vu just as they were preparing to see Fultz, Embiid and Simmons line up together next season as part of an exciting young core.

The organisation confirmed that they have already sold 14,000 season tickets for next year, which is the most in the team's history and shows the anticipation the fans have to see the talented trio in action.

Embiid took to Twitter to react to Fultz's injury and his tweet perfectly summed up exactly how every Sixers fan felt.

"I'm a little bit punch-drunk with the injuries that we've had with our first players selected over the years,'' Sixers head coach Brett Brown told ESPN.

Fultz's injury doesn't appear to be as serious as those suffered by The Process and Simmons, but it could take him months to get back to full health.

With the new campaign still three months away, however, time is thankfully on his side.