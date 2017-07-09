Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Markelle Fultz.

The Sixers suffer another injury scare to their top draft pick

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The basketball gods have not been too kind to the Philadelphia 76ers in recent years, particularly in the health department.

After drafting Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, two of the most promising young players in recent drafts, the franchise has been starved of their services on the court as they've suffered multiple long-term injuries.

Embiid finally took to the floor last season and showed what the hype surrounding him was all about as he dominated on both ends of the floor. 

However, the center only managed to complete 31 games as a knee injury kept him out for the remainder of the season. 

Simmons, the number one overall pick in last year's draft, suffered a broken foot in the offseason and was held out for the entire year despite Sixers fans clamouring to see the talented small forward in action. 

With the duo set to get back to full health in time for the regular season opener in October, things were finally looking up for Philly, but it appears the basketball gods may have struck again. 

In the team's Summer League game against the Golden State Warriors last night, Markelle Fultz, their number one pick in last month's draft, suffered an ankle injury and was carried off the court. 

2017 Las Vegas Summer League - Philadelphia 76ers v Golden State Warriors

The 76ers later revealed the 19-year-old has a high ankle sprain and it now appears unlikely that he'll compete for the rest of the summer. 

"We will treat him accordingly and be as cautious as we can, making sure he is healthy," 76ers summer league coach Lloyd Pierce said. "We will know [more] once we get some treatment on him. I haven't heard anything [more]."

Sixers fans can't help but feel a sense of deja vu just as they were preparing to see Fultz, Embiid and Simmons line up together next season as part of an exciting young core. 

The organisation confirmed that they have already sold 14,000 season tickets for next year, which is the most in the team's history and shows the anticipation the fans have to see the talented trio in action. 

Oklahoma City Thunder v Philadelphia 76ers

Embiid took to Twitter to react to Fultz's injury and his tweet perfectly summed up exactly how every Sixers fan felt.

"I'm a little bit punch-drunk with the injuries that we've had with our first players selected over the years,'' Sixers head coach Brett Brown told ESPN.

Fultz's injury doesn't appear to be as serious as those suffered by The Process and Simmons, but it could take him months to get back to full health.

With the new campaign still three months away, however, time is thankfully on his side. 

Topics:
Eastern Conference
NBA
Atlantic Division
Joel Embiid
Philadelphia Sixers
Allen Iverson

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

John Cena's brilliant answer to why WWE doesn't acknowledge Chris Benoit

John Cena's brilliant answer to why WWE doesn't acknowledge Chris Benoit

The shirt number Romelu Lukaku will likely be given at Man United

The shirt number Romelu Lukaku will likely be given at Man United

Alan Shearer’s brilliant response to this Romelu Lukaku comment

Alan Shearer’s brilliant response to this Romelu Lukaku comment

Manchester United could sneakily sign another major Chelsea target

Manchester United could sneakily sign another major Chelsea target

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again