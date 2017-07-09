Wayne Rooney’s move from Manchester United to Everton seems to be a good deal all round.

The striker will return to his boyhood club after an incredible 13 seasons at United where he broke the club’s goalscoring record and won numerous trophies.

However, at the age of 31, Rooney found first-team football very difficult to come by last season under Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese boss often named the club captain on the bench with Rooney being restricted to substitute appearances.

So, instead of allowing his career to go stale on United’s bench, Rooney has decided to rekindle it at his beloved club.

While he may be leaving the Red Devils after an underwhelming campaign for him personally, United certainly didn’t hesitate in paying tribute to the ‘legend.’

They confirmed the deal with the following tweet:

But they weren’t done there.

They then released a ‘special video’ celebrating Rooney’s 13 years at the club. The video includes comments from the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson, Ryan Giggs and Rio Ferdinand, as well some special clips of him in action.

The Rooney tribute video lasts four minutes and it’s rather special.

United's 'special video'

Take a look:

Mourinho pays tribute

Jose Mourinho also had some kind words for Rooney after his departure was confirmed.

"It is no secret that I have long been an admirer of Wayne; he has been a model professional throughout his time at the club and will remain in the history books for many years to come," he told the club's official website.

"It is never easy to see a great player playing less football than he would like and I could not stand in his way when he asked to go back to Everton. His experience, focus and determination will be missed and I wish him well for the future."

