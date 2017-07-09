The Golden State Warriors signing free agent Nick Young can possibly be classed as one of the more surprising deals in this offseason.

Swaggy P has signed a one-year, $5.2 million deal to take his talents to the Bay Area and join the defending champions.

The 32-year-old revealed that the leading figures of the team Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and head coach Steve Kerr all reached out to him in an effort to convince him to join the Dubs.

He admitted that the gesture made him feel wanted and it gave him an easy decision to agree to move to Oakland.

His three-point ability is one of the main things that attracted the Warriors and having shot 40 percent from beyond the arc for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, that figure should increase with more open looks playing with the Golden State offence.

Young's ability to knock down threes will see him become a valuable offensive option off the bench for Kerr.

As well as being a team that enjoys letting shots fly from deep, the Warriors are also one of the most unselfish teams in the league and love to move the ball to create open shots for one another.

Their offence revolves around ball movement and player movement and they seek to give up good shots for great shots.

Therefore, it may be difficult to see how Young will fit into this brand of basketball and philosophy. Throughout his career, he's never been one to pass up shots.

He's created a reputation for himself as being trigger-happy with the ball in his hands but he will surely have to alter his style to fit in with his new teammates, right?

"Well, when I come in, you know, them guys might be out hopefully. (And passing) is the point guard's job," Young jokingly told reporters.

"I guess I gotta give the ball up now," he later admitted.

The charismatic veteran has averaged just 1.6 assists throughout his career which is a clear indication of a player who only focuses on creating his own offence.

But he can be compared to another trigger-happy NBA player in J.R. Smith who built up a bad reputation for taking ill-advised shots.

Since joining the Cleveland Cavaliers, however, Smith has matured into more of a team player and playing with LeBron James and other stars has seen him improve his shot selection to match the needs of the team.

With a team-oriented culture around him, Swaggy P should also improve his game and turn out to be a smart addition to the Warriors roster.