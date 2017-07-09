Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Nick Young.

Nick Young responds hilariously to questions about the Warriors' passing

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Golden State Warriors signing free agent Nick Young can possibly be classed as one of the more surprising deals in this offseason. 

Swaggy P has signed a one-year, $5.2 million deal to take his talents to the Bay Area and join the defending champions. 

The 32-year-old revealed that the leading figures of the team Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and head coach Steve Kerr all reached out to him in an effort to convince him to join the Dubs.  

He admitted that the gesture made him feel wanted and it gave him an easy decision to agree to move to Oakland.  

His three-point ability is one of the main things that attracted the Warriors and having shot 40 percent from beyond the arc for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, that figure should increase with more open looks playing with the Golden State offence. 

Young's ability to knock down threes will see him become a valuable offensive option off the bench for Kerr.

As well as being a team that enjoys letting shots fly from deep, the Warriors are also one of the most unselfish teams in the league and love to move the ball to create open shots for one another. 

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers

Their offence revolves around ball movement and player movement and they seek to give up good shots for great shots. 

Therefore, it may be difficult to see how Young will fit into this brand of basketball and philosophy. Throughout his career, he's never been one to pass up shots. 

He's created a reputation for himself as being trigger-happy with the ball in his hands but he will surely have to alter his style to fit in with his new teammates, right?

"Well, when I come in, you know, them guys might be out hopefully. (And passing) is the point guard's job," Young jokingly told reporters.

Los Angeles Lakers v Miami Heat

"I guess I gotta give the ball up now," he later admitted.

The charismatic veteran has averaged just 1.6 assists throughout his career which is a clear indication of a player who only focuses on creating his own offence.

But he can be compared to another trigger-happy NBA player in J.R. Smith who built up a bad reputation for taking ill-advised shots. 

Since joining the Cleveland Cavaliers, however, Smith has matured into more of a team player and playing with LeBron James and other stars has seen him improve his shot selection to match the needs of the team. 

JBL Three-Point Contest 2017

With a team-oriented culture around him, Swaggy P should also improve his game and turn out to be a smart addition to the Warriors roster. 

Topics:
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Stephen Curry
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

John Cena's brilliant answer to why WWE doesn't acknowledge Chris Benoit

John Cena's brilliant answer to why WWE doesn't acknowledge Chris Benoit

The shirt number Romelu Lukaku will likely be given at Man United

The shirt number Romelu Lukaku will likely be given at Man United

Alan Shearer’s brilliant response to this Romelu Lukaku comment

Alan Shearer’s brilliant response to this Romelu Lukaku comment

Manchester United could sneakily sign another major Chelsea target

Manchester United could sneakily sign another major Chelsea target

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again