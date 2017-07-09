After tying down James Harden to a huge four-year, $228 million extension and acquiring All-Star point guard Chris Paul, the Houston Rockets are not prepared to end their business there this summer.

The franchise has ambitious plans to compete for a championship next season and know they must put together a roster potentially capable of toppling the juggernaut in the Western Conference that is the Golden State Warriors.

With a star-studded lineup consisting of four All-Stars - Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green - the Warriors have formed a formidable team that has never been seen before in the history of the league.

Dethroning Steve Kerr's men - who won the championship by going an astonishing 16-1 in the playoffs - will take a monumental effort and more realistically, a team of multiple All-Stars.

That has led the Rockets to pursue New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony. In a recent interview with ESPN, general manager Daryl Morey was asked what his strategy for the team was moving forward.

His response was simple: “Get more USA Basketball team members.”

This was a huge hint that they are still keen to strike a deal to acquire Carmelo and end his disappointing spell in New York.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks have a "renewed willingness" to trade the veteran to Houston.

After surprisingly re-signing Tim Hardaway Jr. to a $71m contract, the Knicks don't imagine a scenario where the duo will be sharing the floor together at the start of the new season, per Wojnarowski.

For Houston, the difficulty is making this deal work under the salary cap. Any agreement between the two parties will have to see Ryan Anderson shipped to the Knicks as he has a three-year $61m contract remaining. However, the two are hoping to find a third team to facilitate this trade.

Melo is reportedly willing to waive his no-trade clause in order to play with his longtime friend CP3 and Harden. That is despite Mike D'Antoni being the head coach.

The 33-year-old and last season's Coach of the Year had a difficult relationship in New York which ultimately saw D'Antoni lose his job.

However, it's believed that the pair are prepared to work with one another again for the sake of winning a title.

Even with Phil Jackson gone, the remaining members of the Knicks front office are still willing to move Anthony and start a rebuilding process.

If the deal eventually goes through, we could be seeing the NBA's next superteam formed in H-Town.