Wayne Rooney's inevitable Manchester United departure was confirmed on Sunday afternoon when Everton announced his return to the club.

The striker rejoins the Toffees 13 years after leaving for Old Trafford in a £27 million transfer that saw him become a legend at Manchester United, winning the Premier League five times.

It was an opportunity that the 31-year-old striker couldn't turn down - the chance to enjoy the twilight years of his career at his boyhood club.

Rooney has signed a two-year deal with the Toffees, which is understood to have been for a undisclosed fee according to Everton, after being allowed to leave Old Trafford.

It was a move that had been on the cards since the beginning of the year, when Everton saw their loan move rejected. But Rooney's United exit had been anticipated since the beginning of the season.

Reports of a potential move to the Chinese Super League surfaced after Rooney's game time became limited under Jose Mourinho last campaign.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic having arrived soon after Mourinho at Old Trafford last summer, with youngsters Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial higher in the pecking order, Rooney became limited to a substitute's role.

Rooney requested Everton return

However, with it clear to United's all-time top scorer that his value to the club was dwindling, he sought a return to Merseyside after it becoming apparent his former club were interested.

But despite it being clear that Rooney was surplus to requirements under Mourinho, the Portuguese boss had previously tried to sign him while at Chelsea and Real Madrid.

While that may now be hard to believe, considering his limited role for United last season, Mourinho made it clear he is still a huge fan on England's record goalscorer.

Mourinho reveals what he'll miss about Rooney

"It is no secret that I have long been an admirer of Wayne; he has been a model professional throughout his time at the club and will remain in the history books for many years to come." said Mourinho, per the Daily Mail.

"It is never easy to see a great player playing less football than he would like and I could not stand in his way when he asked to go back to Everton. His experience, focus and determination will be missed and I wish him well for the future."

It remains to be seen whether his return to Everton will help Rooney to be put in contention for England's World Cup squad next summer, which the striker anticipates making his final tournament.

