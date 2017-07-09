It’s actually going to happen. After months of trash talk, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor are going to fight. The bout will take place on August 26th in Las Vegas Nevada.

To gear up the hype for the fight, the two fighters are going to have a press tour. The entire tour will air on FOX Sports 2. It kicks off this Tuesday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Then it will travel north of the United States border to Toronto, Canada on Wednesday and followed up by New York on Thursday before concluding overseas in London on Friday.

UFC President Dana White is expecting utter madness during these tours. The UFC President took some questions at the UFC 213 press conference on Saturday night (July 8th, 2017). During that brief Q&A, he stated he will be accompanying McGregor on every stop of the tour but made it clear that he’s not entirely sure how the whole scene is going to play out due to the unpredictable characters involved.

“It’s going to be a (expletive) (expletive) show,” White told MMA Junkie. “You know that. Absolute (expletive) show. So, I don’t know. It’s going to be crazy. I think it’s going to be a hybrid of the boxing press conferences and UFC press conferences.”

“I don’t know. I think it’s going to be more like a boxing press conference than it is our press conferences. You know how mine are. No bull (expletive). We walk in, and we sit down and, ‘What’s up? Who has the first question,’ and we get it rolling. I think there’s going to be a lot more bull(expletive) in this one."

“I’m going to sit there with a mic, and when you ask me a question I will answer it. I’m not going to get up and give any speeches or do anything like that. I think Conor and I will come in, Conor and I will sit down, and we’ll answer questions when asked questions. I think that the rest of the people that are going to come in – I think there’s going to be a lot of people that come in and talk and have speeches.”

The hype for the tour is going to be overwhelming for White due to more than 30,000 tickets scooped up for the Los Angeles and Brooklyn. Although ticket sales for Toronto and London have yet to be revealed, it’s likely that they will follow suit.

“Staples Center is sold out, and by sold out, I mean we did tickets and there’s no more seats left,” White said. “Barclays (Center) sold out. We had to get a bigger venue in Toronto, and we’re doing Wembley in England. It’s going to be crazy.”

It will be very interesting to see how Mayweather holds up with McGregor's trash talk. How do you think this press tour is going to go? Will McGregor get under Mayweather’s skin or will he push through the storm.

