Football

Rooney and Herrera.

Ander Herrera sends beautiful tweet to Wayne Rooney after he joins Everton

Football News
24/7

So, Manchester United are on the lookout for a new captain after Wayne Rooney’s departure was confirmed.

It was likely that Rooney would leave United this summer and an emotional return to Everton was always on the cards.

And now, it has been officially confirmed.

The Toffees posted a brilliant clip on Twitter confirming the move with the caption: “Once a Blue... #WelcomeHomeWayne.”

While United tweeted: “#FarewellToALegend. @WayneRooney is leaving #MUFC to return to Everton. Thank you, Wayne, from all of us.”

After spending 13 years at Old Trafford, Rooney was always going to be given a massive send off.

The club made a special four-minute video celebrating his career at the Theatre of Dreams, while Ed Woodward and Jose Mourinho paid their respects.

Mourinho on Rooney

Mourinho said: "It is no secret that I have long been an admirer of Wayne; he has been a model professional throughout his time at the club and will remain in the history books for many years to come.

"It is never easy to see a great player playing less football than he would like and I could not stand in his way when he asked to go back to Everton. His experience, focus and determination will be missed and I wish him well for the future."

Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League

Woodward on Rooney

Meanwhile, executive vice-chairman Woodward added: "Wayne has been a fantastic servant to United since the moment he signed for us as a prodigiously talented, explosive teenager some 13 seasons ago.

"Who can forget his storybook debut hat trick against Fenerbahce, the spectacular overhead kick against City and the countless match-winning performances in his time here? But after much discussion, the club has decided to accept his request to rejoin his boyhood team.”

Hull City v Manchester United - Premier League

But who will take over from Rooney as United captain next season?

Well, one popular option would be Ander Herrera.

The Spanish midfielder had a terrific season and has established himself as a firm fan favourite.

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - The Emirates FA Cup Final

Herrera's tweet to Rooney

And he became the first United player to say goodbye to Rooney with a wonderful tweet. In fact, United fans are now calling for Herrera to replace Rooney as captain following his tweet.

He wrote: “One day I will be able to tell my grandkids I played with you. All the best and thank you @WayneRooney #FarewellToALegend.”

United fans react

And here is the reaction from the United fans, calling for him to be the club's next skipper:

Topics:
Ander Herrera
Paul Scholes
Everton
Ryan Giggs
Rio Ferdinand
Wayne Rooney
Football
Premier League
Manchester United
Gary Neville

