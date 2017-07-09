Wayne Rooney's Manchester United career is officially over.

The 31-year-old announced the end of his 13 years at Old Trafford when he rejoined boyhood club Everton on a two-year deal on Sunday afternoon.

In a Red Devils career that spanned two decades, the striker became United and England's all-time top scorer, while winning the Premier League five times and Champions League once.

Article continues below

For as long as the existence of Manchester United, Rooney will live on in the club's memory. But now, it's a new chapter for both the club and player.

And it can't be forgotten that, at 31, there is still time for the England striker to achieve further memories at Goodison Park, where he spent the first two years of his career.

Article continues below

"It is no secret that I have long been an admirer of Wayne," Mourinho said. "He has been a model professional throughout his time at the club and will remain in the history books for many years to come."

Rooney openly spoke about his ambitions with Everton in the club competitions next season, but also took to social media to speak out about leaving the Red Devils.

The Everton striker tweeted:

Rooney's message to Manchester United

And later wrote a heartfelt message to United, the staff, players and fans who had helped to shape his career and memories at Manchester United.

"Just want to say a massive thank you to everybody at Manchester United," said Rooney.

"Thanks to the boards over the years, the managers and coaches I've played under, the staff I've worked with, the team mates I've played alongside, and finally the amazing fans that I've been lucky enough to have played for. Thanks for the memories."

Rooney scored 253 goals in a United career that began in 2004 and included the Premier League and Champions League double success of 2008.

Rooney an inspiration at Old Trafford

He started out as the teenage sensation snapped up by Sir Alex Ferguson before being named the club's captain for the 2014/15 campaign.

The striker has certainly become an inspiration to generations of United fans, as they watched him eclipse the goalscoring feats of Sir Bobby Charlton.

Now Old Trafford awaits to see who will become the next star to come close to the achievements Rooney achieved at Manchester United.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms