All WWE Superstars work hard and have to put in the time in order to get their talents shown on the worldwide stage. However, each Superstar believes that they are the hardest working talent in the company. That statement is opinionated, to say the least, unless you have stats to back it up. In this case, we do.

It is being reported that Sami Zayn has taken part in the most matches of any Superstar thus far this year. That is counting house shows, TV, and PPV (pay-per-view) events. As of this writing, he has competed in 83 matches and 26 TV matches over the first part of the year.

Zayn started in WWE’s developmental brand, NXT, in 2013 and had some classic feuds as well as had a run as the NXT Champion. Since being called up to the main roster in 2016, Zayn has not reached the heights that he did in NXT. He has been featured on both Raw and SmackDown Live but has yet to win a championship as a main roster talent.

“The Underdog From the Underground” has gained favor with the fans as a babyface and had good matches on a consistent basis. Although the likes of Kevin Owens and Dean Ambrose have all put in a lot of hard work this year, they are not hardest-working wrestler under the WWE banner right now.

Regarding Zayn’s win-loss record, it is unknown how many matches he has won and lost this year. He is someone who will win a match then lose one shortly after that. Other notes have been brought to light. Curt Hawkins has lost all 63 of his matches this year. On the flip side, Shinsuke Nakamura is 63 and three.

Zayn has gone on record by sharing some of the disappointments that he had with his position within WWE. Not everyone can be pushed like Roman Reigns, but with that hard work, eventually, it must pay off. He has been positioned as a mid-card talent while on the main roster with his biggest feud coming against his arch rival Owens.

As of late, he had feuded with Baron Corbin since being on SmackDown Live. While Zayn has not done much on television since that feud was over, Corbin has went onto win the Money in the Bank briefcase, which guarantees him a WWE Championship Match within one year. With the first part of 2017 over with, the next six months could change his role in the company and possibly put him in a higher place on the card.

