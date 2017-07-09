GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

WWE.

Stats show who's currently the hardest working WWE star in 2017

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

All WWE Superstars work hard and have to put in the time in order to get their talents shown on the worldwide stage. However, each Superstar believes that they are the hardest working talent in the company. That statement is opinionated, to say the least, unless you have stats to back it up. In this case, we do.

It is being reported that Sami Zayn has taken part in the most matches of any Superstar thus far this year. That is counting house shows, TV, and PPV (pay-per-view) events. As of this writing, he has competed in 83 matches and 26 TV matches over the first part of the year.

Zayn started in WWE’s developmental brand, NXT, in 2013 and had some classic feuds as well as had a run as the NXT Champion. Since being called up to the main roster in 2016, Zayn has not reached the heights that he did in NXT. He has been featured on both Raw and SmackDown Live but has yet to win a championship as a main roster talent.

“The Underdog From the Underground” has gained favor with the fans as a babyface and had good matches on a consistent basis. Although the likes of Kevin Owens and Dean Ambrose have all put in a lot of hard work this year, they are not hardest-working wrestler under the WWE banner right now.

Regarding Zayn’s win-loss record, it is unknown how many matches he has won and lost this year. He is someone who will win a match then lose one shortly after that. Other notes have been brought to light. Curt Hawkins has lost all 63 of his matches this year. On the flip side, Shinsuke Nakamura is 63 and three.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

John Cena's brilliant answer to why WWE doesn't acknowledge Chris Benoit

John Cena's brilliant answer to why WWE doesn't acknowledge Chris Benoit

Possible reason why Kevin Owens lost US title to AJ Styles at house show

Possible reason why Kevin Owens lost US title to AJ Styles at house show

The shirt number Romelu Lukaku will likely be given at Man United

The shirt number Romelu Lukaku will likely be given at Man United

Alan Shearer’s brilliant response to this Romelu Lukaku comment

Alan Shearer’s brilliant response to this Romelu Lukaku comment

Zayn has gone on record by sharing some of the disappointments that he had with his position within WWE. Not everyone can be pushed like Roman Reigns, but with that hard work, eventually, it must pay off. He has been positioned as a mid-card talent while on the main roster with his biggest feud coming against his arch rival Owens.

As of late, he had feuded with Baron Corbin since being on SmackDown Live. While Zayn has not done much on television since that feud was over, Corbin has went onto win the Money in the Bank briefcase, which guarantees him a WWE Championship Match within one year. With the first part of 2017 over with, the next six months could change his role in the company and possibly put him in a higher place on the card.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
SmackDown
WWE

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

John Cena's brilliant answer to why WWE doesn't acknowledge Chris Benoit

John Cena's brilliant answer to why WWE doesn't acknowledge Chris Benoit

The shirt number Romelu Lukaku will likely be given at Man United

The shirt number Romelu Lukaku will likely be given at Man United

Alan Shearer’s brilliant response to this Romelu Lukaku comment

Alan Shearer’s brilliant response to this Romelu Lukaku comment

Manchester United could sneakily sign another major Chelsea target

Manchester United could sneakily sign another major Chelsea target

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again