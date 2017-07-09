GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Antonio Rudiger.

Chelsea's announcement of Antonio Rudiger was heavily criticised on Twitter

The way in which football clubs announce new signings has changed dramatically.

Gone are the days that a standard press conference is a satisfactory way to reveal a new signing.

We blame Paul Pogba, Adidas and Manchester United.

There was such a hype surrounding Pogba’s move to United last summer with the #PogBack hashtag, plenty of advertising, and even British rapper Stormzy getting involved.

Since then, clubs are trying to think of new and original ways to tell their fans that they’ve just signed someone.

These days, though, supporters usually know who their club are about to sign long before it’s officially announced. That’s probably why clubs try their very best to make their announcement to be as interesting as possible.

But Chelsea’s attempt to unveil Antonio Rudiger didn’t go down well on Twitter.

The Blues have signed the defender from Roma for a fee believed to be in the region of £34 million as they seek a long-term replacement for John Terry.

To announce it, they posted a rather bizarre video on Twitter.

Watch: Chelsea's official announcement

Check it out:

Twitter absolutely hated it

And this is the terrible reception it got on Twitter:

We’re all for different ways to announce a signing but we’re with the majority on this one - it’s pretty rubbish.

Either way, Rudiger has signed for the champions, becoming their second summer signing after Willy Cabellero.

Rudiger on joining Chelsea

And the 24-year-old German is delighted to have arrived at Stamford Bridge.

"It’s a great feeling because not every player has the opportunity to join a huge club like this," he said.

"I am looking forward to meeting up with my new team-mates and I’m very proud to officially become a Chelsea player."

Emenalo on Rudiger signing

Meanwhile, technical director Michael Emenalo added: "We are pleased to be able to bring in a player of proven quality who adds to our defensive options.

"Antonio is still young but is experienced at club and international level and possesses all the requisite attributes to thrive in the Premier League. We have been aware of him for some time and we are confident he will fit in well with the squad."

