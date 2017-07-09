GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Kylian Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe tweets cheeky response to transfer rumours linking him with AS Monaco exit

Kylian Mbappe is producing big headlines this summer as Europe's top clubs circle the highly-rated teenage striker.

The AS Monaco star made a huge impression with the Ligue 1 outfit last season, scoring 27 goals in all competitions.

Those strikes helped Monaco to win Ligue 1 for the first time in 17 years, while also reaching the final of the French League Cup, where they lost to Paris Saint-Germain.

There will be few players this summer who will create as much speculation as the France striker, who made his international debut back in March.

It was a whirlwind campaign for Mbappe last season, who now is boasting interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

It's believed that Los Blancos remain Mbappe's preferred move, should he leave the reigning Ligue 1 champions this summer, but has previously insisted he is in no rush to quit.

Mbappe has prioritised game time over the chance to join one of Europe's giants and the chance to significantly increase his wages.

But that isn't to say that the Frenchman will stay put at Stade Louis II should he receive an offer that he believes is viable.

AS Monaco v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

AS Monaco offered nine figures for striker

Arsenal and PSG have reportedly offered £124 million for Mbappe, and the former's interest stands despite signing forward Alexandre Lacazette for £52 million during the week.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have yet to officially make an offer while Real are unwilling to pay over the odds on wages for Mbappe and negatively impact their wage structure.

They are already having to fund Cristiano Ronaldo's £365,000-a-week wages, after tax, while it's understood Mbappe would demand the same £300,000-a-week package that Gareth Bale currently earns at the Santiago Bernabeu.

France v Spain International Friendly

Speculation about Mbappe's future will continue for the rest of the summer transfer window, unless resolved, and the striker appeared to make a cheeky response to the rumours surrounding his future.

Mbappe makes cheeky transfer suggestion via Twitter

The 18-year-old posted the following picture on Twitter, writing "Back to Monaco" in the languages of the countries where he is generating an interest.

Monaco's teenage sensation will likely find it difficult to avoid the speculation currently surrounding him, but is now ready to refocus on his club football and improving further next campaign.

Given the early stage Mbappe's career is at, the youngster could spend another season with Monaco to prove his consistency and be guaranteed regular game time before seeking a move.

Topics:
Ligue 1
Football
AS Monaco

