Manchester United's activity in the transfer market has stepped up a gear, with the club soon set to announce the £75 million arrival of Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgium striker is to move to Old Trafford, ahead of former club Chelsea, moving in the opposite direction as United legend Wayne Rooney who returns to Everton on a two-year deal.

Jose Mourinho had turned his attentions to the 24-year-old after growing frustrated with Real Madrid's stance on Alvaro Morata - who were holding out for £79.5 million - instead opting to pursue the Belgian who he sold to Everton in 2004.

But while the Portuguese may have become fed up that his former club were unwilling to sell Morata for less than the fee they were demanding, that hasn't stopped the Red Devils pursuing James Rodriguez.

The Colombia international has been linked with a switch to Old Trafford in the past, but now a move seems like a real prospect as Los Blancos look to offload him and Morata in order to fund the purchase of Kylian Mbappe.

Real are hopeful funds from the sale of the duo would allow them to fund the best part of a deal to sign the AS Monaco teenage sensation who is attracting interest right across Europe.

Morata may no longer be a target for the Red Devils, but James is one Mourinho is keen to pursue in order to fill the void left by Rooney, who provided versatility to the Portuguese.

United hopeful of agreeing terms for James

The United boss wants his side to pose a bigger threat in front of goal this campaign, after scoring just 54 Premier League goals last season, and believes James could be the answer.

United want to agree a fee less than the £61.9 million Real are demanding, but are understood to be confident of coming to an agreement.

James has received limited game time at the Santiago Bernabeu and is ready to move on from the club he joined after a great World Cup campaign with Colombia in 2014.

But despite all the apparent positives of a move to Old Trafford, the south American's teammate and former Tottenham midfielder Luka Modric believes such a move would be a step down for the 25-year-old.

Modric questions James leaving Real Madrid

"It's certainly not an easy decision to leave Madrid," Modric told Marca, per The Independent.

"When you leave here, nothing is the same. You're at the best club in the world, that's for sure, and from there you can only go down.

"Everyone will have their reasons. If I continue like this, I will do everything possible to stay, but things in football change fast."

However, for Modric, who joined Real in 2012, his fortunes have been somewhat better than James, who is still to enter the prime years of his career.

And the currention situation at United suggests a move for James to Old Trafford would suit both parties.

